Name Iman Shumpert Net Worth $30 Million Salary $360,000 Annual Income $11 Million Sources of Income Basketball player Gender Male Date of Birth Jun 26, 1990 Age 33 years Nationality United States of America Profession Basketball player

Iman Shumpert, the accomplished American professional basketball player, has not only left a significant mark on the NBA but has also diversified his career, leading to a substantial net worth of $30 million as of October 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Beyond basketball, Shumpert has explored his passion for rap music. He released the song "Knicks Anthem" in 2012 and the mixtape Th3 #Post90s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grown man Mani (@imanshumpert)

Iman Shumpert performs onstage during ATL Live On The Park at Park Tavern | Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Iman Shumpert's primary source of income stems from his successful career as a professional basketball player in the NBA, where he has played for teams such as the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Brooklyn Nets. Additionally, Shumpert has explored the world of music, particularly rap, which has opened up opportunities for income through music production, performances, and royalties. Furthermore, he has ventured into reality television, notably winning "Dancing with the Stars" which added to his financial portfolio. Shumpert made his NBA debut in 2011 when he was selected as the 17th pick by the New York Knicks. He signed a four-year contract worth $7.5 million, per CNBC.

Iman Shumpert #21 during a game against the Atlanta Hawks. Getty Images | Photo by Alex Goodlett

Iman Shumpert made history on November 22, 2021, by becoming the first NBA player to win "Dancing with the Stars" partnering with professional dancer Daniella Karagach. While his earnings from "DWTS" were not on par with his NBA income, Shumpert initially earned around $125,000 for joining the show and participating in its first two weeks. As he progressed through the competition, his pay increased on a sliding scale. Ultimately, he secured a reported $360,000 for his "DWTS" victory, taking home the coveted Mirrorball trophy, per Life & Style. Furthermore, this triumph broadened his fan base beyond the realm of professional basketball, potentially leading to future endorsement and sponsorship opportunities.

Iman Shumpert (L) and Russell Westbrook attend the DKNY Women fashion show | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

Iman Shumpert has invested significantly in real estate, establishing a notable property portfolio over the years. In 2015, following the signing of a lucrative $40-million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he acquired a substantial residence in Atlanta. This impressive Atlanta home boasts almost 7,000 square feet of living space, including six bedrooms, a picturesque wooded backyard, and a spacious deck.

In 2018, Shumpert displayed his commitment to family by purchasing a home in River Forest, Oak Park, valued at $880,000. The family home offers 4,400 square feet of living space with five bedrooms, providing a comfortable and welcoming environment for his parents. In 2020, Shumpert decided to list his Studio City residence, purchased in 2018, for $3 million. This lavish property encompasses approximately 5,700 square feet and features exquisite Italian tile floors, custom lighting installations, and cutting-edge smart home capabilities.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend the Forbes Dinner | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Sagliocco

Iman Shumpert, born on June 26, 1990 in Berwyn, Illinois has led an intriguing life both on and off the basketball court. During his formative years, Shumpert excelled in high school basketball, achieving the status of a first-team all-state player while securing three conference titles. His talent extended beyond the court as he showcased a passion for Spoken Word poetry during his youth. After high school, Shumpert continued his basketball journey at Georgia Tech where he made a name for himself as a versatile player.

His career path was not without its challenges, including injuries, but his determination led him to declare for the NBA draft in 2011. During the 2012-13 NBA season, his distinctive high-top fade haircut garnered significant attention. However, he decided to shave it off in October 2013.

Iman Shumpert is married to American singer and actress Teyana Taylor. Their journey began in 2011 when they first met at a New York party. They took their relationship to the next level in 2015 when Shumpert proposed to Taylor, and the couple exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony in 2016. They share two daughters, Junie and Rue. Shumpert and Taylor announced their separation in September 2023.

In 2016, he secured an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking a significant milestone in his sports career. In 2021, Shumpert ventured into the world of dance and made history by winning Season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars." His victory alongside professional partner Daniella Karagach not only made him the first NBA player to reach the finale but also the first to claim the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

Did Iman Shumpert play for the Knicks?

Iman Shumpert was drafted by the New York Knicks as the 17th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

What is one of Iman Shumpert's notable athletic abilities?

Iman Shumpert is known for his impressive vertical leap which enables him to make spectacular dunks and blocks on the basketball court.

Has Iman Shumpert appeared on television talk shows and interviews?

Yes, throughout his career, Shumpert has made appearances on talk shows like "The Breakfast Club" and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," among others.

