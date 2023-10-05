Name Iggy Azalea Net Worth $15 million DOB 7 June 1990 Age 33 Years Gender Female Profession Rapper and Musician Nationality Australia

Iggy Azalea, the Australian rapper and musician, boasts a net worth of $15 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), thanks in large part to her breakout single, "Work" which catapulted her to global stardom in 2013. Her track record includes over 50 million album sales and 22 million singles sold worldwide. She took a two-year hiatus and returned with the powerful new song and music video, “Money Come” on August 25, 2023.

Iggy Azalea's sources of income have primarily stemmed from her music career. Initially, her journey began when she signed with rapper Jefe "Wine-O" Wine's independent record label, Wine-O Music, which provided her with an early platform for her music. Her breakout came with the release of viral YouTube videos featuring freestyle performances, leading to the release of her mixtapes, "Ignorant Art" and "TrapGold." In 2012, she made history by becoming the first non-American female rapper to be featured on XXL's annual Top 10 Freshman cover issue.

Azalea's career took a significant turn when she signed with Grand Hustle Records in 2012, providing her with more resources and opportunities. Collaborations with fellow artists, tours with renowned performers like Rita Ora, and singles like "Work," "Bounce," "Change Your Life," and the chart-topping "Fancy" contributed substantially to her income. Her debut studio album, "The New Classic," was a commercial success, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard chart. Azalea continued to expand her reach through collaborations with artists like Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez.

In subsequent years, Azalea released additional singles and embarked on a world tour, further bolstering her earnings. However, her second album, "In My Defense," released in 2019, faced mixed reviews from critics despite early success with singles like "Sally Walker." Despite the challenges, her diverse income streams, including music sales, concert tours, and endorsement deals, have contributed to her financial success and sustained her career in the music industry.

In June 2021, Iggy Azalea made a significant real estate move when she purchased a Hidden Hills, California home for $5.2 million. However, her time in this luxurious residence was marked by a dispute with a neighbor regarding construction noise. The disagreement escalated to a public exchange on Twitter where Azalea expressed her frustration. Perhaps due to the ongoing tensions, Azalea decided to list the mansion for sale just six months later with an asking price of $6.2 million. Eventually, in May 2022, she accepted an offer of $5.949 million for the property, marking a notable chapter in her real estate ventures.

Iggy Azalea has had some noteworthy moments in her personal life. She became a permanent resident of the United States in 2018. She's been in a relationship with A$AP Rocky and got engaged to Nick Young in 2015 but they broke up in 2016 due to relationship issues. Later, she dated rapper Playboi Carti and they have a child together. Iggy has also been open about getting breast augmentation and a nose job.

American Music Award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album (2014) - "The New Classic" American Music Award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist (2014) Teen Choice Award for Choice Music Single: Female (2014) - "Problem" (shared with Ariana Grande) Young Hollywood Award for Song of the Summer / DJ Replay (2014) - "Fancy" (shared with Charli XCX) iHeartRadio Much Music Video Award for Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group (2015)

How did Iggy Azalea choose her stage name?

Her stage name, "Iggy Azalea," combines her childhood dog's name, "Iggy," with the street she grew up on, "Azalea Street."

Did Iggy Azalea have a job before fame?

Yes, she worked as a hotel cleaner to save money before launching her music career.

What's Iggy Azalea's Billboard record?

Iggy is the only artist besides The Beatles to have her first two singles, "Fancy" and "Problem," simultaneously rank first and second on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

