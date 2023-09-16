What Is 'Wolverine' Star Hugh Jackman's Net Worth?

Name Hugh Jackman Net Worth $180 million Gender Male DOB Oct 12, 1968 Age 54 years Nationality Australia Profession Actor, Film Producer, Television producer, Voice Actor, Presenter, Singer, Dancer

Hugh Jackman stands as a prominent figure in the realm of entertainment. With a commanding stage presence, exceptional acting range, and a voice that resonates with audiences worldwide, he has distinguished himself as a triple-threat performer. Whether donning the claws of Wolverine or delivering a mesmerizing portrayal of Jean Valjean in "Les Misérables," Jackman's exceptional acting skills have made him $180 million in net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Hugh Jackman's earnings for playing Wolverine in the X-Men franchise increased significantly over the years. He started with $500,000 for the 2000 X-Men film and pocketed $20 million for 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" excluding potential bonuses tied to box office performance. In total, Jackman made around $100 million for his portrayal of Wolverine, which includes upfront film earnings, bonuses, merchandising, and licensing of his likeness.

"X-Men: The Last Stand" – $5 million

"X-Men: Days of Future Past" – $7 million

"X-Men Origins: Wolverine" – $20 million

Jackman's compelling portrayal of Jean Valjean in "Les Misérables" earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. His compensation for this role was reported to be $5 million, excluding potential box office bonuses.

"The Greatest Showman" defied expectations and emerged as a sleeper hit for 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) and one of the highest-grossing movie musicals ever, raking in $435 million at the box office while operating on an $80 million budget. Hugh Jackman's compensation for his role in the film is estimated to be approximately $10 million, per Parade, not including potential earnings tied to box office performance bonuses.

At the peak of his Wolverine career, he demanded an impressive base salary of $20 million, excluding backend participation. Previously, Jackman earned varying salaries for his roles in these movies, with "Snow Flower and the Secret Fan" and "Van Helsing," bringing him $1.5 million and $2 million respectively while "Butter" also netted him $2 million. However, his compensation significantly increased for films like "Real Steel," where he earned $9 million and "Australia" for which he commanded an impressive $10 million.

In 2019, Hugh Jackman embarked on his inaugural world tour titled "The Man. The Music. The Show." This extraordinary tour featured an eclectic repertoire, including tracks from the "The Greatest Showman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" album alongside a medley of Broadway and Hollywood musical classics. The tour spanned an impressive 88 shows, captivating audiences across North America, Europe, and Oceania.

In 2005, Hugh Jackman partnered with his longtime assistant John Palermo to establish the production company Seed Productions. Jackman's wife Deborra-Lee Furness is also an integral part of the company's operations.

Hugh Jackman is known for his philanthropic efforts. He's a global advisor for the Global Poverty Project and supports organizations like The Art of Elysium, the MPTV Fund Foundation, and the Bone Marrow Institute in Australia with his wife. He's also a World Vision ambassador. In 2011, Jackman launched Laughing Man Coffee after meeting a fair trade coffee farmer named Dukale in Ethiopia during a World Vision trip in 2009. The company has two coffee shops in New York and an online store. All profits from Laughing Man Coffee go to the Laughing Man Foundation, which supports education, community development and social entrepreneurship projects worldwide.

In 2012, Hugh Jackman made a significant real estate investment when he purchased a triplex apartment in New York City for $21 million. This acquisition could be considered a relative bargain since the property had initially been listed at $40 million. The expansive home spans across the 8th, 9th, and 10th floors of the building, offering a lavish 11,000 square feet of living space. In June 2022, Jackman put this impressive triplex apartment on the market for sale at a price of $39.8 million.

Hugh Jackman and actress Deborra-Lee Furness met on the sets of the television series "Correlli." They tied the knot in April 1996. Following two heartbreaking miscarriages, the couple chose to expand their family through adoption and welcomed their children, Oscar Maximillian and Ava Eliot to their lives.

FAQs

Does Hugh Jackman have siblings?

Yes, Jackman has 5 siblings, including Ralph Jackman, Ian Jackman, Sonya Jackman, and Zoe Jackman.

How many awards has Hugh Jackman won?

Hugh Jackman has won 34 awards.

How many award nominations has Hugh Jackman received?

Jackman has received 141 nominations.

