Name Howie Dorough Net Worth $40 Million Gender Male DOB Aug 22, 1973 Age 50 years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Actor, Songwriter, Dancer, Musician, Entertainer, Businessperson

Howie Dorough, an American musician with a net worth of $40 million, gained fame primarily as a co-founder and member of the Backstreet Boys, a globally renowned pop vocal group. The Backstreet Boys, celebrated as the most popular boy band in history, sold over 100 million records worldwide. In addition to his contributions to the group, Dorough has also pursued a solo career.

Singer Howie Dorough of The Backstreet Boys attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Backstreet Boys Show 'Em What You're Made Of"/ Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

In 2000, Backstreet Boys' album "Black & Blue" saw record sales, with approximately 24 million copies sold, generating revenue of $31,200,000. Their "Into the Millennium Tour" the same year sold around 765000 tickets, bringing in $30 million in ticket sales.

In 2001, the Backstreet Boys had several notable financial transactions. They earned $130,000 from the sales of the video "The Hits," which sold approximately 100000 copies. Additionally, their compilation album "The Hits – Chapter One" recorded impressive sales figures of approximately 14 million copies, resulting in revenue of $18.2 million. Furthermore, another video release, "Around the World," also sold around 100000 copies, generating an additional $130,000.

In 2009, their album "This Is Us" sold approximately 360000 copies, resulting in $468,000 in record sales. They also had the "Unbreakable Tour," with ticket sales of approximately 108,950 tickets, earning $5,830,000.

In 2007, their album "Unbreakable" sold around 1.7 million copies, generating $2,210,000 in record sales. In 2006, during the "Never Gone Tour," they sold approximately 171,538 tickets, bringing in $11,950,000 in ticket sales. In 2005, their album "Never Gone" achieved impressive sales of approximately 10 million copies, leading to $13,000,000 in revenue.

(L-R) Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, A.J. Maclean and Brien Littrell of Backstreet Boys present their new album "In A World Like This" / Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

In 2015, during the "In a World Like This Tour," the American boy band Backstreet Boys sold approximately 607,407 tickets, bringing in $32,800,000 in sales. Their documentary film "Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of" had worldwide box office sales of $177,460. In 2013, the Backstreet Boys' album "In a World Like This" sold approximately 800000 copies, resulting in $1,040,000 in record sales. Furthermore, they appeared in the movie "This Is the End," contributing to its worldwide box office sales of $126,540,000.

In 2016, the American country music duo Florida Georgia Line, featuring Backstreet Boys, sold approximately 444,300 copies of their album "Dig Your Roots," resulting in $577,590 in record sales.

In 2019, the Backstreet Boys had a successful concert tour called "Larger Than Life," selling approximately 263,509 tickets and earning $36,230,000 in ticket sales. Their album "DNA" also saw sales of approximately 40 thousand copies, generating $52,000 in revenue.

Howie Dorough of th Backstreet Boys attends 'El Hormiguero' TV show /Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images

In 2004, Dorough co-founded HC Entertainment with singer CJ Huyer, where he produced for artists Katelyn Tarver and George Nozuka. Later, he established 3 Street Management, managing the Canadian band Neverest. Dorough also founded the Dorough Lupus Foundation in memory of his sister Caroline, who passed away from lupus in 1998. The foundation raises funds for lupus research and provides financial assistance to those in need.

Howie Dorough and his sibling, John, manage Dorough Brothers Development and Consulting, a real estate development and consulting company in Winter Park, Florida. Their current project involves the construction of a $35 million condominium complex in Cocoa Beach, with units priced between $975,000 and $2.5 million. Additionally, Dorough and his brother co-founded Sweet D, Inc., a company specializing in real estate development and consulting. Over the years, they have successfully constructed numerous condominiums, hotels, and waterfront properties.

In 2007, Dorough tied the knot with Leigh Anne Boniello, a Warner Bros. film producer and the Backstreet Boys webmaster. They had been in a relationship since 2000. The couple is blessed with two sons named James and Holden.

Does Howie Dorough have children?

Yes, 2 children, James Hoke Dorough and Holden Dorough.

How many awards has Howie Dorough won?

1 award.

How many award nominations has Howie Dorough received?

1 nomination.

