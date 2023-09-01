Name Helena Bonham Net Worth $60 Million Salary $3,00,000 Annual Salary $5 million Sources of Income Actor, Singer, Voice Actor Gender Female Date of Birth May 26, 1966 Age 57 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actress

Helena Bonham Carter is an English Actor best known for playing the role of Bellatrix Lestrange in the hit movie series, "Harry Potter." Helena has appeared in more than 100 movies and projects and used to feature in almost every film by Tim Burton, with whom she was in a relationship, for more than a decade. As of 2023, Helena Bonham is worth an estimated, $60 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Helena Bonham Carter at the BFI Preview of "Nolly" | Getty Images | Eamonn M. McCormack

Bonham's primary source of income is most definitely her acting profession, but she also rakes in a bit of money through endorsements and promotions.

Helena Bonham Carter's salary for the Netflix series, "The Crown"

Helena made around $12 million for her role in the Netflix series "The Crown" where she appeared in two seasons as Princess Margaret, as per Daily Mail.

How much did Helena Bonham make from the "Harry Potter" series?

Bonham made a total of $60 million for her role as Bellatrix in the "Harry Potter" series.

Helena Bonham and her partner, Tim Burton lived in London in a house that was actually two next-door homes linked together. After the split, Helena retained the ownership while Burton went on to buy another home for himself.

Net Worth in 2023 $60 Million Net Worth in 2022 $55Million Net Worth in 2021 $50 Million

Born on May 26th, 1966, in Islington, London, Helena left school to pursue acting at a young age. At the young age of 13, she became the runner-up in a national writing contest and used her win to enter her photo into the "Spotlight" casting directory. She landed her first job in a television film called, "A Pattern of Roses." Bonham was in a long-term relationship with director Tim Burton whom she met while filming "Planet of the Apes." They were in a relationship for more than a decade and even welcomed their son Billy on October 4, 2004. Currently, Bonham is in a relationship with writer Rye Dag Holmboe. Back in 2008, she went through a rough patch when four of her relatives passed away in a safari car crash while on their way to South Africa.

Helena Bonham in 1991 | Getty Images | Mikki Ansin

Bonham Carter has been nominated for two Academy Awards to date—one for her leading role in "The Wings of the Dove" and the other for her role in supporting role in "The King's Speech". She has also been nominated for eight Golden Globes and four Primetime Emmy. Apart from this, she has also won the BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards in the category of Best Artist. She has also received the Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in "The King's Speech." Her role in "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" (2007) got her an Empire Award and an Evening Standard British Film Award. Helena Bonham Carter has won a ton of awards for her role in "The Wings of the Dove," which includes the Broadcast Film Critics Association Award, Las Vegas Film Critics Society Award, National Board of Review Award, and more.

Helena Bonham Carter attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards | Getty Images | Leon Bennet

How are Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Depp related?

Depp is godfather to her two children with former partner Tim Burton, the two have also starred in many films together.

Did Helena Bonham Carter win an Oscar?

No, but she has two nominations in the category of, 'Best Supporting Actress' and also 'Best Actress'.

Did Helena Bonham Carter marry Tim Burton?

No, but they were in a relationship for more than 10 years and have two children together.

