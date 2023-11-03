Name Olivier Martinez Net Worth $10 million Gender Male DOB Jan 12, 1966 Age 57 years Nationality French Profession Actor

Also Read: What Is 'Shaolin Temple' Star Jet Li's Net Worth?

French actor Olivier Martinez, previously seen in iconic movies including "Unfaithful" and "S.W.A.T," has recently made headlines due to his divorce from Halle Berry, and it is expected to add to his $10 million net worth. He graduated from one of the world's most prestigious film conservatory programs and began his career with roles in several French-language films before making a transition to Hollywood. In France, he is celebrated for his performances in movies like "Un, Deux, Trois, Soleil," "The Chambermaid on the Titanic," and "The Horseman on the Roof."

Image Source: Olivier Martinez arrives at the 5th Annual Sean Penn & Friends "HELP HAITI HOME" gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization/Michael Tran

Born in Paris, the actor honed his craft, which remains his primary source of income, at the renowned Conservatoire National Supérieur d'Art Dramatique (CNSAD). Olivier's first foray into was in 1990 with a role in an episode of the French police drama "Navarro." Throughout the decade, he gained recognition for his performances in acclaimed French films such as "The Chambermaid on the Titanic" and "The Horseman on the Roof." Olivier's significant breakthrough in the United States transpired when he portrayed Paul Martel, Diane Lane's lover, in the movie "Unfaithful."

Also Read: What Is Beastie Boys Star Adam Horovitz aka Ad-Rock’s Net Worth?

Berry and Martinez's divorce proceedings dragged on for a lengthy seven-year period, exceeding the duration of their three-year marriage. It was only in August 2023 that they reached an agreement, stipulating that Berry would provide Martinez $8,000 in monthly support. Additionally, she agreed to pay him 4.3% of any yearly income exceeding $2 million. They also settled on joint custody of their son, Maceo, with Berry taking responsibility for Maceo's health insurance, therapy, and school tuition.

Also Read: From Rising as Pharma Bro to Ending up Broke and in Jail: Martin Shkreli's Descent and Net Worth

Image Source: Actor Olivier Martinez attends the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards/Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Martinez, born on January 12, 1966, in Paris, France, grew up in a working-class Catholic family. Over the years, Olivier has been in relationships with well-known figures, including Mira Sorvino, Kylie Minogue, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Juliette Binoche, and Goya Toledo. His romance with Kylie Minogue began in 2003, and lasted for four years.

One of his most notable relationships was with Halle Berry, starting in 2010 leading to their marriage. However, their relationship was marred by a public altercation involving Gabriel Aubry, the father of Halle's child, during their engagement. Berry and Aubry had a custody battle over their daughter, and Halle's desire to move to France with Martinez and her daughter was unsuccessful. Martinez and Berry married in 2013 and had a child later that year. Their marriage lasted only two years.

Image Source: Olivier Martinez attends House of Gant Presentation during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week / Robin Marchant/Getty Images

What is Olivier Martinez known for?

Olivier Martinez is a French film actor. He became known after roles in several French films and has also appeared in Hollywood-produced features, including "Unfaithful."

Is Olivier Martinez a boxer?

He became a professional boxer in the welterweight division, but when he was 22, injuries sustained in a car accident put an end to his career.

More from MARKETREALIST

Kate Ceberano's Music Transcended Genres From Jazz to Pop; Here's Her Net Worth

What Is Country Music Superstar Miranda Lambert’s Net Worth?