What is 'Goodfellas' Actress Lorraine Bracco's Net Worth?

American actress Lorraine Bracco, best known for her iconic role in "The Sopranos", rose to fame during the '80s. She has been part of various projects over the years and has worked with iconic directors like Martin Scorsese in the film "Goodfellas" which featured her as the wife of an Italian mobster. She has earned accolades and nominations including four Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations during her career. Lorraine Bracco's net worth is around $14 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Lorraine Bracco's net worth is attributed to her acting paychecks.

Career highlights

She entered the world of showbiz during the '80s and worked as a DJ for Radio Luxembourg. After a while, she appeared in the TV series, "Crime Story" which helped her bag a role in the 1986 film, "Camorra." She was spotted and cast by Italian director and novelist Lina Wertmüller. Over the next few years, she acted in movies like "Someone to Watch Over Me," "Sing," "The Pick-Up Artist," and "Sea of Love."

Her breakthrough came in 1990 when she was cast in the Martin Scorsese movie "Goodfellas" where she was seen as Karen, the protagonist's wife. Her performance won both appreciation and an Academy nomination. She spent the next 10 years working in several movies and TV shows including "Even Cowgirls Get the Blues," "Traces of Red," "Switch," "Medicine Man," and more. She famously declined the role of Catwoman in Tim Burton's "Batman Returns."

A major milestone came in 1999 when she bagged a role in the TV show, "The Sopranos," where she was seen as psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi and she received many awards for her role. She continued to work in the industry and appeared in more movies like "Blue Bloods" and "Dice."

She is known to own a home in Italy which she bought for a single Euro. She is reportedly renovating the 200-year-old structure for a new HGTV series that will follow this Italian adventure.

Lorraine Braco was born in New York City on October 2, 1954. Bracco grew up in an Italian household and spoke Italian at a young age. She grew up in Hicksville and moved to France after graduating high school in the mid-70s. She later started taking acting classes and working as a DJ before becoming an actor.

Bracco was married to Daniel Guerard while living in France and they had a child together. After their split, she was in a long-term relationship with Harvey Keitel. However, that relationship ended on a bad note and she ended up paying $2 million in legal fees as a result of the custody battle over their child. She later married Edward James Olmos. Her second marriage ended in 2002.

Academy Awards, USA- Nominated in 1991 for "Goodfellas"

Chicago Film Critics Association Awards- Nominated in 1991 for "Goodfellas"

Primetime Emmy Awards- Nominated in 2007 for "The Sopranos," Nominated in 2001 for "The Sopranos"; Nominated in 2000 for "The Sopranos"; Nominated in 1999 for "The Sopranos"

Golden Globes, USA- Nominated in 2002 for "The Sopranos"; Nominated in 2001 for "The Sopranos"; "Nominated in 2000 for "The Sopranos"; Nominated in 1991 for "Goodfellas"

Satellite Awards- Nominated in 2000 for "The Sopranos"Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards- 1990 Winner for "Goodfellas"

Monte-Carlo TV Festival- Nominated in 2008 for "The Sopranos"

New York Film Critics Circle Awards- Nominated in 1990 for "Goodfellas"

Razzie Awards- Nominated in 2023 for "Pinocchio"; Nominated in 1993 for "Medicine Man" and "Traces of Red"

Screen Actors Guild Awards- 2008 Winner for "The Sopranos"; Nominated in 2007 for "The Sopranos"; Nominated in 2005 for "The Sopranos"

Online Film & Television Association- Nominated in 2001 for "The Sopranos"; Nominated in 1999 for "The Sopranos"

How old was Lorraine Bracco in "Goodfellas"?

Bracco was 36 years old when she appeared in the Martin Scorsese movie "Goodfellas" as Karen.

Who did Lorraine Bracco play on "The Sopranos"?

She was seen as Jennifer Melfi, the psychiatrist of Tony Soprano on "The Sopranos."

What did Lorraine Bracco have to say about the ending of "The Sopranos"?

Bracco said that she didn’t like the way Chase ended her character’s relationship with Tony Soprano, and felt that it was "rough” and “abrupt.”

