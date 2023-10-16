What Is Actor George Hamilton's Net Worth?

Name George Hamilton Net worth $20 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, brand endorsements DOB August 12, 1939 Age 84 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Also Read: What is "Little Women" Actress Florence Pugh's Net Worth?

Actor and TV personality George Hamilton has an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Hamilton is best known for starring in films like "Home From the Hill," "Your Cheatin' Heart," “Love At First Bite,” and "By Love Possessed." He got famous for his unique look with a heavy tan which even featured in a special KFC campaign.

George Hamilton at home in Hollywood Hills | Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.

Hamilton’s career started on TV shows like "The Veil" and "Cimarron City" before he landed the lead role in the crime drama, "Crime and Punishment USA” in 1959. After that, he was cast in the film "Home from the Hill" in 1960, which earned him a long-term contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

Also Read: From 'American Pie' To 'Schitt's Creek', Eugene Levy's Net Worth Has Come A Long Way

With MGM, Hamilton was making about 100,000 per movie, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He appeared in several films like "Where the Boys Are," "By Love Possessed," "Light in the Piazza," and "Your Cheatin' Heart”. During his work on the film “The Survivors”, he earned about $17.5000 per week. For “Where The Boys Are,” he made about $1000 per week.

Also Read: What Is 'Sin City' Actor Mickey Rourke's Net Worth?

Hamilton established several business ventures in the 1980s. He launched his skincare products, including sun tanning systems, and opened tanning salons across the United States. He also opened Cigar lounges under his brand name in New York, Las Vegas, and numerous additional locations. He then launched his line of cigars as well.

Hamilton famously appeared in the fast food chain KFC’s special ad campaign from 2016 to 2018. He portrayed KFC’s founder, Colonel Sanders, in the ad in his heavily tanned look promoting the “Extra Crispy Chicken” of the chain.

Hamilton sold his 220-acre property in Church Hill, Mississippi in 1985. The home, featuring 18 rooms and a Greek Revival architectural style, went for $500,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Then in 1993, Hamilton sold another home in Aspen for $2.7 million to Tom Figge, the former vice president of Davenport Bank & Trust Co. The Victorian-style mansion built in 1888 was renovated by Hamilton for over a million dollars.

In 1999, he sold his two-unit, 3,252-square-foot, condo in West Hollywood's Sierra Towers for $1.55 million. He also owned a famous mansion in Beverly Hills called Grayhall. He bought another condo in the Wilshire Corridor region of Los Angeles in 2008 for $1.1 million. He reportedly started leasing out the condo in 2011 for $5,500 per month.

In 2009, he reportedly sold a 1,800-square-foot condo in West Palm Beach for $1.2 million. The two-bedroom and two-balcony property was originally bought by Hamilton in 2008 for $525,000.

In the mid-60s, at the peak of his career, Hamilton was in a relationship with Lynda Bird Johnson, the daughter of then-president Lyndon B. Johnson. In 1972, he married actress Alana Stewart and they had a son before divorcing in 1975. Hamilton reunited with Stewart in the 90s to host a daytime talk show "George & Alana” and even now they are considered to be a couple.

George Hamilton and Alana Stewart attend The Heart Foundation's Honoring of Mike Meldman | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tullberg

Besides these relationships, Hamilton claims to have dated four Miss Worlds. He was also in a relationship with Kimberly Blackford, with whom he had a son. Blackford alleged that the actor dumped her for novelist Danielle Steel, as per Mirror UK.

1980 Saturn Award: Best Actor For “Love at First Bite”

1960 Golden Globe: Most Promising Newcomer – Male For “Crime & Punishment, USA”

1981 Special Award: Showman Star of the Year

2009 Star on the Walk of Fame: Motion Picture

How old is George Hamilton?

George Hamilton is 84 years old.

Is George Hamilton still married?

George Hamilton is currently not married.

Does George Hamilton have a son?

George Hamilton has two sons, Ashley Hamilton and George Thomas Hamilton.

What is George Hamilton’s net worth?

George Hamilton has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is ‘The Newsroom’ Actor Olivia Munn's Net Worth?

NBA Star Tracy McGrady Has Scored Big With His Investments as well; Here's His Net Worth