Name Françoise Bettencourt Meyers Net Worth $90 Billion Annual Income $700 Million+ Source of Income Business DOB Jul 10, 1953 Age 70 Years Gender Female Profession Businesswoman Nationality France

In the realm of immense wealth and luxury, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers stands out as the world's wealthiest woman, with an astonishing net worth of $90 billion. Born on July 10th, 1953, in the affluent neighborhood of Neuilly-sur-Seine, Paris, France, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers inherited her colossal fortune from her late mother, Liliane Bettencourt, who was a significant shareholder of the renowned cosmetics giant, L'Oreal. Notably, the Bettencourt family still holds a substantial 33% stake in L'Oreal, contributing significantly to Françoise's extraordinary wealth.

However, what sets Françoise apart is her determination to pursue her own career, distinct from her family's empire. She has carved her niche as an accomplished author, primarily focusing on writing Bible commentaries and books on Jewish-Christian relations. This is a fascinating twist, considering her Catholic upbringing; she later married the grandson of an Auschwitz survivor, embracing Judaism and raising her own children in the faith.

Francoise Bettencourt (L) attends the funeral ceremony of French writer and academic Alain Decaux at Les Invalides on April 4, 2016, in Paris, France/ Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers' primary source of income stems from her significant ownership in L'Oreal. As the chairwoman of the family holding company overseeing L'Oreal, she plays a pivotal role in the management and decision-making processes within the corporation. Since 1997, she has actively served on L'Oreal's board, further solidifying her influence in the company's operations.

Apart from her significant involvement in L'Oreal, Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers has expanded her portfolio through her career as an author. Her books, including "The Greek Gods: Genealogy" and "A Look at the Bible," have garnered recognition and awards, contributing to her financial well-being.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers arrives at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer 2016 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2016, in Paris, France/ GettyImages/Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images

In addition to her stakes in L'Oreal, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers possesses valuable real estate assets. She inherited mansions in the prestigious Neuilly-sur-Seine neighborhood in Paris and another overlooking the Brittany coast, adding to her substantial wealth.

2021 $70 Billion 2022 $80 Billion 2023 $90 Billion

Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers' personal life has been marked by controversies and unique choices. Despite her family's connections to Nazi sympathizers during World War II, she defied expectations by marrying a Jewish man. Her tumultuous relationship with her mother, Liliane, also made headlines, leading to the Woerth-Bettencourt scandal, which involved allegations of illegal financial transactions between Liliane and the French government.

Yet, Françoise has made her own mark as an accomplished author, winning the prestigious Prix littéraire Les Lauriers verts for her book "A Look at the Bible." She remains a prominent figure in the world of philanthropy, presiding over a foundation established by her family, with a focus on supporting science and the arts. In 2019, the Bettencourt family and L'Oreal jointly donated $226 million to aid in the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral following the devastating fire.

Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute-Couture Spring / Summer 2012 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on January 24, 2012 in Paris, France/ GettyImages/ Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

How did Françoise Bettencourt Meyers amass her wealth?

Françoise inherited her immense wealth from her mother, Liliane Bettencourt, a major L'Oreal shareholder.

What is Françoise Bettencourt Meyers' primary source of income?

Her primary source of income is her ownership stake in L'Oreal, where she serves as the chairwoman of the family holding company.

Does Françoise Bettencourt Meyers endorse products or brands?

Unlike traditional celebrities, Françoise does not engage in endorsement deals. Her wealth predominantly comes from her family's business interests.