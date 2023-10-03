What is Former NFL Star Ray Rice's Net Worth?

Name Ray Rice Net Worth $13 Million Salary $38 million Sources of Income Football Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 22, 1987 Age 36 years Nationality United States of America Profession American football player

Ray Rice, the American professional football player, played for the Baltimore Ravens as the second-all-time leading rusher. However, his career came to a halt after he was indicted for assaulting his fiancee in 2014. Following this he was suspended from playing NFL. He later appealed against the decision to be allowed to play once again. But that did not happen as nobody was willing to sign him because of his controversial past. The incident effectively brought an end to his career. As of 2023, he is worth $13 million.

During his six long seasons, Rice earned about $38 million. He could have earned way more had he not been embroiled in the controversy. The team had signed him for $40 million for a 5-year period. He also got a signing bonus of $15 million and earned $8 million each year after the signing. Between 2012 and 2013, he earned close to $25 million in salary and bonuses from the Ravens. He also received a $7-million option bonus at the end of the 2013-2014 season, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Ray Rice was born to Janet Rice and Calvin Reed in New Rochelle, New York, on January 22, 1987. Unfortunately, his father was killed in a drive-by shooting when Rice was only a year old. After attending high school he became interested in football and this was the time he established himself as a running back. After high school, he attended Rutgers and started out as a tailback for the school's football team.

In 2008, he started as the new running back for the Ravens. In the season opener in 2009, he rushed for 108 yards. That season he finished with 1,339 yards. He was then selected for the Pro Bowl in 2010. He had another strong season in which he finished with 1,220 total rushing yards. After finishing the year with a blast, he was then signed for a $35-million contract extension in 2012.

He first bought a home in Pikeville, which was a modest property that featured 2,100 square feet of living space, a jacuzzi. In 2012, he bought a 4,736-square-foot home in Reisterstown. This home sits on an acre of land. He paid $850,000 for the residence. After his ties were cut with Baltimore, he reportedly moved back to his $319,000 townhome condo.

A video surfaced where he was seen dragging his then-fiancee Janay Palmer out of an elevator while she was unconscious. It was later revealed that she was knocked out by Rice who hit her on the head. Both Rice and Palmer were arrested in Atlantic City for assault after the incident. He was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault. The two later got married and Rice agreed to undergo counseling. As a result, he was cut out and lost out on $10 million in salary.

Are Ray Rice and Janay Palmer married?

Yes, the duo have been married since 2014.

Are Jerry Rice and Ray Rice related?

No, the two are not related in any way and only share their last name.

Has Ray Rice Ever Played After the Suspension?

No, he was never signed by any team because of his controversial past.

