Famous American Playboy model and reality TV, later known for her relationship with the magazine's founder Hugh Hefner, Holly Madison has earned a $16 million net worth. Having appeared in shows such as "CSI" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Madison met Hefner in 2001 and went on to star in reality shows such as "The Girls of the Playboy Mansion" and "Holly's World." She Dated the Playboy Magazine founder till 2008, and during this time she also starred in "Scary Movie 4" as well as a musical on stage.

Madison has also released several books detailing her life and experiences as a Playboy model. She also went on to become the Las Vegas correspondent for the entertainment news show "Extra."

Although Madison gained fame and significant earnings as a Playboy model, she has starred in many movies and her own reality TV shows since she cut ties with Hefner. She starred in Bo Peep in "Peepshow" which was a choreographed burlesque stage performance created by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. She has also had a stint as a journalist and has launched a clothing and accessories brand.

Madison owns a house with her husband in Las Vegas, which they bought for $3.47 million. In the year 2015, she bought another house in Los Angeles for around $7.1 million, and later listed this property and sold it for around $8.22 million.

Holly Cullen was born on December 23rd, 1979 in Astoria, Oregon. After graduating from high school she attended the University of Portland where she studied psychology and theatre. She became a model and took a job as a waitress at Hooters, following which she was invited to the Playboy Mansion at the age of 21, and over the next few years, she became very close to Hugh Hefner. She officially asked permission to live in the Playboy mansion and he accepted when she was 22. After this time, she was not allowed to earn outside of the mansion and was subject to a strict 9 p.m. curfew every night. Hefner controlled her finances as well and pressured her to get cosmetic surgery. She later started appearing in "The Girls Next Door" which was a reality TV series that gave viewers an inside look at the famous Playboy mansion. She later became one of the regular models in the magazine and started posing nude for the first time with her "The Girls Next Door" costumes in a 2005 issue.

Madison has published books like, "Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny." The memoir provided intimate details of her time in the mansion and became a New York Times Bestseller. In 2016, she followed up with another book that was called, " The Vegas Diaries: Romance, Rolling the Dice" which again became a bestseller.

There was a time when Maddison was planning to get married to Hugh Hefner and announcing her plans to have his children publicly. However, Hefner said that he had no plans to marry and the relationship soured and the two broke up. After the split, she dated a man called Pasquale Rotella to whom she later got married and welcomed their first child into the world. In the year 2016, she had her second child before filing her divorce in 2019.

Why is Holly Madison famous?

She is an American television model, showgirl, and author. She is best known for appearing on "The Girl Next Door" and as a former girlfriend of Hugh Hefner.

Does Holly Madison have a child?

Yes, Madison has two children whom she welcomed in 2013 and 2016 respectively.

