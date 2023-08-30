Name Eva Longoria Net Worth $80 million Salary $0.7 Million+ Gender Female DOB Mar 15, 1975 Age 48 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Model, Actor, Film Producer, Voice Actor, Television producer, Businessperson, Dancer, Philanthropist, Film director

Eva Longoria, a prominent American actress in both television and film, possesses a net worth of $80 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Her versatility as an actress is showcased through her accomplished career spanning TV and movies. Her most notable portrayal is Gabrielle Solis on the highly acclaimed series "Desperate Housewives," which aired from 2004 to 2012. Beyond her iconic role on the show, Longoria has graced the big screen with her presence in various films, such as "Over Her Dead Body" and "The Sentinel." In 2011, Eva Longoria earned more than $13 million, making her the highest-paid TV actress globally.

What was Eva's salary on "Desperate Housewives"?

Eva Longoria's earnings from "Desperate Housewives" evolved over the years. She started with a per-episode salary of $30,000 in the first season, which significantly increased to $250,000 for the second season. In 2007, her earnings remained substantial. Throughout her time on the show, her per-episode salary experienced fluctuations – from $200,000 in season 4 to $400,000 in seasons 6 and 7. In the final season, her per-episode salary settled at $350,000. If the show had continued to a ninth season, her base salary would have risen. Longoria emphasized that these negotiations were successful due to the show's popularity, granting her and her co-stars a stronger bargaining position.

Other ventures

In 2008, Eva Longoria launched a Hollywood restaurant named Beso, followed by a second establishment in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, in 2011, Beso LLC faced financial distress and had to file for bankruptcy. With a 32% ownership stake, Longoria was required to participate in court proceedings to scrutinize the restaurant's financial situation. Concurrently, in 2011, she authored a book titled "Eva's Kitchen: Cooking with Love for Family and Friends."

Eva Longoria's endorsements

Eva Longoria's modeling career includes gracing magazine covers like Vogue, Marie Claire, Maxim, FHM, and Harper's Bazaar. She holds valuable modeling deals with L'Oreal, New York & Co., and more. Beyond that, she's served as a brand representative for Bebe Sport, Magnum Ice Cream, Heineken, Microsoft, London Fog, and Lays. Longoria also teamed up with Sunrise Brands to craft a clothing line and introduced her personal fashion brand on her website.

Eva Longoria has invested significantly in real estate across the United States. She acquired a three-acre compound in Hollywood Hills for $11.4 million in 2015, once owned by Tom Cruise. After several years of attempting to sell, she accepted a $3 million loss and sold it for $8.2 million in 2020.

In 2016, she listed a Hollywood property for $1.395 million, initially purchasing it for $1.15 million in 2005. She eventually sold it for a slightly lower price of $1.375 million later that year, featuring three bedrooms and over 2,000 square feet.

Her 8,600-square-foot Hollywood Dell home, purchased for $3.6 million in 2006, was listed for $3.795 million and eventually sold for $3.2 million in 2018, resulting in a loss of over $400,000.

In 2017, she bought a gated 11,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills for $13.5 million, featuring amenities like a Baja pool and tennis courts. In 2023, she listed it for sale for nearly $23 million. Longoria also owns a 1,500-square-foot residence in Zuma Beach, Malibu, purchased for $2.5 million in 2008. Eva's Heroes, her charitable organization, is headquartered in a 3,500-square-foot San Antonio residence purchased in 2005.

Net Worth in 2023 $80 Million Net Worth in 2022 $78 Million Net Worth in 2021 $71 Million Net Worth in 2020 $64 Million Net Worth in 2019 $58 Million Net Worth in 2018 $52 Million

Instagram 9.6 million followers Facebook 6.6 million followers Twitter 6.6 million followers

Eva Longoria, born on March 15, 1975, is 47 years old and originates from Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. Known professionally as Eva Longoria, her full name is Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón. She pursued kinesiology studies at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree. Furthering her education, she secured a master's degree in Chicano Studies from California State University, Northridge. After completing her education, she launched her career in the film industry. In 2016, Eva Longoria tied the knot with José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón Patiño, a Mexican entrepreneur who formerly held the position of president at the mass media corporation Televisa. In 2018, the couple celebrated the birth of their son.

Why is Eva Longoria so famous?

Eva Jacqueline Longoria is best known for portraying Gabrielle Solis on the ABC television series "Desperate Housewives".

Did Eva Longoria produce "John Wick"?

Longoria's involvement in the first film was limited to providing financial support rather than participating on set.

What products does Eva Longoria endorse?

Longoria is the brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

