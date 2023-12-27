Name Eric Bana Net Worth $45 Million Salary $12.5 Million Sources of Income Acting, Endorsements, Businesses Date of Birth August 9, 1968 Age 55 Years Gender Male Nationality Australia Profession Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter, Television & Film Producer

The Australian actor and comedian Eric Bana, famous for his roles in "Hulk," "Troy," and "Black Hawk Down," has earned himself an estimated net worth of $45 million. Bana began his career as a writer and performer with the comedy series "Full Frontal" and made his television debut with "Tonight Live with Steve Vizard."

Eric Bana speaks during the FYC panel of Bravo's "Dirty John" at Saban Media Center | Getty Images | Photo by Rachel Luna

Bana's career commenced in 1993 when he made his TV debut on "Tonight Live," catching the eye of "Full Frontal" producers. Joining as a writer and performer, he gained fame for his impressions. In 1997, his film debut in "The Castle" was a huge success. His breakthrough came with "Chopper" in 2000, which eventually led to Ridley Scott casting him in "Black Hawk Down."

Bana was also seen in "The Nugget" in 2002 and "Hulk" in 2003. His performance in "Troy" drew positive reviews. Moreover, he voice acted in "Finding Nemo" in 2003. In 2005, he starred in Spielberg's "Munich," portraying Mossad agent Avner. His other famous works include "Lucky You," "Romulus, My Father," "The Other Boleyn Girl," and Nero in "Star Trek."

Bana's 2009 documentary, "Love the Beast," marked his directorial debut, exploring his passion for cars. In 2014, he delved into horror with "Deliver Us from Evil" and was seen in projects like Ricky Gervais's "Special Correspondents" and Disney's "The Finest Hours." He continued his TV success with the miniseries "The Dry" in 2021. The actor's recent projects include animated films like "Back to the Outback" and "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers."

(L-R) Noah Reid, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Eric Bana, Emily Hampshire, and Eugene Levy attend the Heineken Green Room | Getty Images | Photo by Vivien Killilea

Bana owns a home in Sydney worth $2.6 million. Located on the outskirts of the Mosman suburb, the house is spread across 1,200 meters and has two bedrooms. In 2009, the actor acquired another six-bedroom property for $10 million in Brighton, Sydney.

Actor Eric Bana (R) and his wife Rebecca Bana attend the Australian premiere of The Dry at Pentridge Cinema | Getty Images | Photo by Graham Denholm

Instagram 18.7K Followers Twitter 72.5K Followers

Actors Kodi Smit-McPhee and Eric Bana sign autographs for fans

| Getty Images | Photo by Kristian Dowling

Eric Banadinović, popularly known as Bana, was born on August 9, 1968, in Melbourne, Victoria. His father worked as a logistics manager for Caterpillar Inc., and his mother was a hairdresser. He was raised in Tullamarine and attended Penleigh and Essendon Grammar School.

While working on "Full Frontal," Bana met Rebecca Gleeson, a publicist at the Seven Network. After dating for a few years, the two got married in 1997. They have two children, Klaus and Sophia Banadinović.

The actor serves as the brand ambassador of 'Youth Off The Streets' charity and supports the 'Mental Illness Fellowship,' which spreads mental illness awareness in Australia.

- Logie Awards 1997: Most Popular Comedy Personality

- Australian Film Institute 2000: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for "Chopper"

- Stockholm Film Festival 2000: Best Actor for "Chopper"

- IF Awards 2000: Best Actor for "Chopper"

- Film Critics Circle of Australia Awards 2001: Best Actor - Male for "Chopper"

- Australian Film Institute 2007: Best Lead Actor for "Romulus, My Father"

- Australian Film Institute 2007: News Limited Readers' Choice Award

- Boston Society of Film Critics Awards 2009: Best Ensemble Cast for "Star Trek"

- Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards 2021: Audience Choice Award for Favourite Actor in "The Dry"

Eric Bana receives the AACTA award for Favourite Actor during the 2021 AACTA Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Brendon Thorne

When did Eric Bana play 'The Hulk'?

Eric played the Hulk character for the first and last time in 2003.

What is Eric Bana's net worth?

As of 2023, Bana's estimated net worth is $45 million.

Is Eric Bana married?

Yes. Eric married his lady love Rebecca Gleeson in 1997.

What is Eric Bana doing now?

Eric is enjoying his life in Melbourne with his family.