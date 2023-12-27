Name Elisha Cuthbert Net Worth $20 Million Source of Income Acting, Modeling Date of Birth November 30, 1982 Age 41 Years Gender Female Profession Model, Actor, Presenter, Voice Actor Nationality Canada

Also Read: What Was 'James Bond' Actor Sir Roger Moore's Net Worth?

Elisha Cuthbert, the renowned Canadian actress and producer popularly known for her performance in "24," boasts a net worth of $20 million. She began her career as a child actress, featuring in "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" and co-hosting "Popular Mechanics for Kids." Moreover, she was named "TV's most beautiful woman" by Maxim in 2013.

Elisha Cuthbert | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Cuthbert's career journey began as a child model for a clothing brand. After the success of "Are You Afraid of the Dark?," she made her feature film debut in "Dancing on the Moon" in 1997 and bagged a role in the Canadian TV movie "Lucky Girl." Her portrayal of Kim Bauer in the acclaimed television series "24" earned two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Also Read: Billy Zane Is Known for Playing The Main Antagonist in ‘Titanic’; What Is His Net Worth?

Cuthbert began her Hollywood film career with "Old School," which earned $87 million. She then appeared in "Love Actually," which grossed $246.4 million worldwide. In 2004, she achieved a breakthrough with "The Girl Next Door," receiving MTV Movie Award nominations. The following year, she was seen in "House of Wax."

The same year, she starred in and produced the indie film, "The Quiet." For her performance in the 2007 thriller, "Captivity," she earned Teen Choice Award nominations. Later, she was seen in "He Was a Quiet Man," "My Sassy Girl," the family comedy "The Six Wives of Henry Lefay" and "Happy Endings."

Also Read: Anthony Scaramucci Was Donald Trump’s White House Communications Director for 11 Days; What’s His Net Worth?

In 2015, Cuthbert appeared in the sitcom "One Big Happy" and joined the cast of Netflix's "The Ranch." Her work in the comedy series "Jann" earned her a Canadian Screen Award nomination. In 2022, she appeared in "The Cellar" and "Friday Afternoon in the Universe." The same year, she starred in "Bandit," which grossed $387,246 worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisha Cuthbert (@elishaphaneuf)

In 2005, Cuthbert purchased a Hollywood Hills home for nearly $1.65 million. The property features three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and luxurious amenities like a walk-in wet bar and courtyard patio. The actress and her husband own a waterfront estate outside New London, Prince Edward Island.

Twitter 142.1K Followers Instagram 728k Followers

Easter treats at the best chocolate and candy spot in LA! @cocoaandcandygram they even have international treasures you can’t get anywhere else. 🍭🍫🍬 @ Cocoa and Candy https://t.co/iXWznN5xi4 — Elisha Cuthbert (@HappyElishas) April 1, 2021

Cuthbert was born on November 30, 1982, in Alberta, Canada. She graduated from Centennial Regional High School in 2000. She has two younger siblings and enjoys watching ice hockey.

Cuthbert and ice hockey player Dion Phaneuf, then the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs married in 2013. Together, they have two children. During the ice hockey season, the family lives in Ottawa, and during the summers, they reside in Prince Edward Island.

- Gemini Award for "Lucky Girl" (2001)

- Golden Schmoes Award for "The Girl Next Door" (2004)

- Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association Award "Love Actually" (2003)

Elisha Cuthbert | Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

How did Elisha Cuthbert start her career?

Elisha began her career as a child model and made her TV debut on Nickelodeon's "Are You Afraid of the Dark?."

What is Elisha Cuthbert's most successful project?

Elisha Cuthbert's most successful project is "24," where she played Kim Bauer.

Which was Elisha Cuthbert's latest movie?

Elisha Cuthbert last starred in the 2022 movie "Bandit."

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Jimmy Choo Founder Tamara Mellon's Net Worth?

What Is American Comedian Brian Regan's Net Worth?