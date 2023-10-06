Drew Carey Hailed As Hero For Feeding Striking WGA Members; What Is His Net Worth?

Name Drew Carey Net worth $165 million Salary $12.5 million Annual income N/A Sources of income TV, Investments DOB 23 May 1958 Age 65 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, comedian, television host

Also Read: What Is Rapper Post Malone's Net Worth?

Actor, comedian, and television host Drew Carey has an estimated net worth of $165 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Carey is best known for his role on "The Drew Carey Show" and as the host of "The Price is Right." At the peak of “The Drew Carey Show”, he was one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world for playing a fictionalized version of himself. He has also appeared in other shows like “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and films like “Geppetto” and more. In 2007, he became the host of "The Price Is Right," succeeding the legendary Bob Barker.

Drew Carey celebrates his 500th "The Price Is Right" television show at CBS Television City | Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Carey was recently hailed as one of the heroes of the WGA writers’ strike for providing free meals to writers initiative. In May this year, he announced that he would be covering for meals for the duration of the strike. Now that the strike has ended, Carey is estimated to have paid about $500,000 for the initiative, as per Variety.

@WGAWest

I deeply appreciate all the love and thanks. It as with every dime.

But if you really want to thank someone for those meals, thank Bruce Helford and all the Drew Carey Show writers.

They helped make me rich enough to afford it,

No writers, no $. Simple as that — ʎǝɹɐƆ ʍǝɹᗡ (@DrewFromTV) September 30, 2023

Also Read: What is YouTube Star Emma Chamberlain's Net Worth?

Carey was one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world at his peak. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he made $45 million from his various endeavors in 1998 alone. Carey earned $750,000 per episode of "The Drew Carey Show" (same as around $1 million per episode today). With a total of 79 episodes, Carey earned an estimated $59,250,000 (before inflation) for the last three seasons as per the publication. Today, he earns about $12.5 million per year for hosting "The Price is Right," making him one of the 20 highest-paid TV hosts in the world.

Also Read: What Is 'Basic Instinct' Star Sharon Stone's Net Worth?

Apart from TV shows, Carey has been a part of Disney's attraction "Sounds Dangerous!" and appeared in commercials for various companies. He also published his autobiography "Dirty Jokes and Beer: Stories of the Unrefined" in 1997 and briefly participated in professional wrestling as he entered the 2001 Royal Rumble of the WWE. In 2011, he was also inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Further, Carey was an early investor in the Seattle Sounders F.C. Major League Soccer team and owns about 7.5% of the team. As per estimates from Celebrity Net Worth, Carey’s stake was worth $51 million at the time of purchase.

Instagram 70.4K Twitter 556.8K Facebook 220K

Carey was engaged to Nicole Jaracz from 2007 to 2012. He announced his engagement to sex therapist Amie Harwick in January 2018. They ended their engagement the same year.

1995 CableACE: Writing an Entertainment Special

1999 Golden Satellite Award: Best Actor in a Series, Comedy or Musical For “The Drew Carey Show”

2001 People's Choice Award: Favorite Male Television Performer

2000 People's Choice Award: Favorite Male Television Performer

1996 People's Choice Award: Favorite Male Performer in a New TV Series

1999 TV Guide Award: Editor's Choice

2003 Star on the Walk of Fame: Television

How old is Drew Carey?

Drew Carey is 65 years old.

Does Drew Carey have a wife?

No, Drew Carey has never been married and as of 2023, he is single.

Is Drew Carey married to Rachel Reynolds?

No, Drew Carey is not married to Rachel Reynolds, and the duo never dated. They just appeared together on “The Price is Right.”

What is Drew Carey doing now?

Since 2007, Carey has been the host of the show “The Price is Right.”

What is Drew Carey’s net worth?

Drew Carey has an estimated net worth of $165 million as of September, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More from MARKETREALIST

Blac Chyna Claims She Sold Personal Items To Fund Custody Battle; What's Her Net Worth?

What Is Award-Winning Documentarian Werener Herzog's Net Worth?