Popular as one of the greatest linebackers in the history of NFL and a pro-football hall of famer notorious for his bone-crushing tackles, legendary athlete Dick Butkus had earned a $10 million net worth at the time of his death on October 5, 2023. Apart from being named on NFL's 75th Anniversary All-Time Team, Butkus also went on to act in TV shows and movies after his retirement in the 70s. Although his career was cut short by injuries, Butkus built a reputation as a relentless defensive player, and also started The Butkus Foundation.

Butkus made a substantial portion of his wealth through NFL while playing as a middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears from 1965 to 1973. Apart from this, he generated revenues from endorsements and acting gigs in films such as "The Longest Yard" and "Any Given Sunday."

Dick Butkus #51 of the Chicago Bears looks on from the bench against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game October 14, 1973 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Butkus played for the Bears from 1965-73/Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

In 1970, Butkus appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Prestone, which is remembered as one of the earliest highly successful celebrity endorsements during the big game. This endorsement not only added to his income but also paved the way for future athletes to capitalize on their fame through endorsements.

Real estate and total assets

His real estate holdings, valued at over $14 million, included a sprawling estate in Lake Forest, Illinois, as well as luxury homes in Hinsdale and Antioch. Butkus also owned commercial properties, including the Butkus Center, a multi-use sports complex in Lake Forest, and office buildings as well as retail centers in the Chicago area.

NFL Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is seen during the Illinois Fighting Illini and Michigan Wolverines game at Memorial Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Champaign, Illinois/Photo by Michael HickeyGetty Images)

Year Earnings 1990 $12 Million 2010 $15 Million 2023 $8 Million

Butkus married his high school sweetheart, Helen Essenberg, in 1963. The couple had three children: Ricky, Matt, and Nikki. Matt followed in his father's footsteps, playing college football for the USC Trojans and joining him in philanthropic endeavors. Dick Butkus's nephew, Luke Butkus, has also been involved in the NFL as a coach.

Butkus faced physical challenges later in life due to injuries sustained during his playing career. Despite these difficulties, he maintained a positive outlook and even co-authored a book about heart disease after undergoing quintuple bypass surgery.

Dick Butkus attends the Chicago/LA Link Reunion Event at La Grande Orange on September 21, 2009 in Santa Monica, California/Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage

When did Dick Butkus pass away?

Dick Butkus passed away on October 5, 2023, at the age of 80.

Which are Dick Butkus's most valuable real estate assets?

Butkus's most valuable real estate assets included his Lake Forest estate, valued at $3 million, and a mansion in Hinsdale worth $5 million.

What was Dick Butkus's primary source of income?

Dick Butkus's primary source of income was his NFL career, where he excelled as a middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears.

