Recognizable for his parts in movies such as "Romeo Must Die" and the more recent "Da 5 Bloods," Delroy Lindo, the British-American actor, producer, and director, has made a net worth of $4 million. His journey from a teenager in Toronto to a celebrated Hollywood figure has been marked with 70 acting credits to his name, and Lindo has worked in various productions, from Spike Lee's "Malcolm X" to the Netflix hit "Da 5 Bloods," as well as a new TV series "UnPrisoned."

Delroy Lindo | Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Acting has been the key revenue generator for Lindo, ever since he made his debut in 1976 with a role in the Canadian John Candy comedy, "Find the Lady." In 1979, he portrayed an army sergeant in" More American Graffiti," and in the early 1980s, he made his Broadway debut in "Master Harold"...and the Boys" followed by "Joe Turner's Come and Gone." In 1990, Lindo returned to the big screen with "Salute of the Jugger." His roles in Spike Lee's "Crooklyn," "Get Shorty" and "Da 5 Bloods," have earned him global acclaim.

On TV, he starred in series like "The Good Fight" and the anticipated "Harlem's Kitchen." His compelling performance in Hulu's "UnPrisoned" in 2023, earned a lot of praise from fans as well as critics. Apart from acting, Lindo has ventured into film production, with films such as "This Christmas," "Do You Believe?" and "Malicious."

Lindo was born on November 18, 1952, in Lewisham, south-east London. He attended Woolwich Polytechnic School and later studied acting at the American Conservatory Theater, graduating in 1979. In 1999, Lindo married Nashormeh, and the couple have a son named Damiri. Before that, the actor was married to Kathi Coaston.

- Critics Choice Super Awards 2020: Best Actor

- Detroit Film Critics Society Awards 2020: Best Actor

- Hollywood Critics Association 2020: Best Actor

- New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2020: Best Actor

- Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Awards 2020: Best Actor

- IGN Summer Movie Award 2020: Best Movie Ensemble

- Satellite Award 1999: Best Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television

- Gotham Awards 2021: Tribute Award

- Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2021: American Riviera Award

Delroy Lindo | Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

How did Delroy Lindo start his acting career?

Delroy Lindo began his acting journey with guest appearances in TV series and made his film debut in 1976 with "Partners" and "Find the Lady."

What is Delroy Lindo's most acclaimed role?

Lindo's work in the 2020 film "Da 5 Bloods" garnered widespread acclaim, earning him numerous awards.

Is Delroy Lindo involved in any ongoing projects?

Lindo is set to executive produce and star in the Hulu series "Unprisoned."

