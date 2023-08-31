Name Daymond John Net Worth $350 million Profession Businessperson, TV Personality, Author, Entrepreneur, Actor, Film Producer Annual Income $25 Million Salary $2 Million Gender Male Date of Birth February 23, 1969 Age 54 Profession Businessman Nationality United States of America

Shark Tank star, CEO and founder of FUBU, and CEO of The Shark Group Daymond John | Getty Images | Jim Bennett

The celebrity businessman, fashion designer, and author, Daymond John is the former president of the urban clothing brand, FUBU. He is popular as an investor on the famous show "Shark Tank". John started FUBU, which stands for "For Us By Us", from his mother's house in Queens. He merged his love for hip-hop and fashion and made a brand that would cater to young, male, urban customers. The investor is worth $350 million as of 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Daymond John started his career at a very young age. His main source of income is still his clothing company, FUBU. He has also earned a lot as a media personality and an investor. John reportedly makes $2 million per season of "Shark Tank," as per NCESC. He reportedly earned $20 million over the course of his time on the popular show.

John has reportedly invested more than $8.5 million of his own money in businesses on "Shark Tank." He has also written books like "Display of Power," The Brand Within," "The Power of Broke," "Rise & Grind: Outperform, Outwork, and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life" and "Little Daymond Learns to Earn." He is also the brand ambassador for Shopify and the CEO of The Shark Group, which is a consulting and rand management firm.

Daymond John hosts the 2021 Black Entrepreneurs Day at The Apollo Theater | Getty Images

John started FUBU when he was only 20. His mother famously mortgaged her house to raise money for her son's company. He started out by selling knock-off wool ski hats as the originals used to cost around $20 per piece. He worked with his friend and made similar hats and sold them for $10 each which made him $800 in one day. In 2015, he co-founded Daymond John Sucess Formula and focused on teaching entrepreneurs how to grow their own businesses from scratch. Today he is also a public speaker. In 2021, he even signed a deal with Audible.

Daymond Garfield John was born in New York on February 23, 1969 to Margot and Garfield John. His parents divorced when he was 10 and he learned business basics from his mother's boyfriend. John has been married twice and has two daughters from his first marriage. He married Heather Taras, his second wife in 2018 and the two have a daughter, Minka Jagger. He was diagnosed with stage II thyroid cancer in April 2017 but the tumor was successfully removed.

In 2015, John was appointed by President Barack Obama as an ambassador to underserved entrepreneurs. John's book was on the The New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller lists. His company FUBU is featured at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African-American History and Culture. John has won many awards including being named an NAACP Entrepreneur of the Year. He was also nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Structured Reality Program for his participation in "Shark Tank."

What companies does Daymond John own?

He serves as a board member at Overtime, Wine Connoisseur, and Primal Life Organics. He also serves as a Board Member Advisor and Partner at WHipr. He is also the founder CEO and President of The Shark Group. Apart from all this, of course, he still serves as the CEO at FUBU.

Does Daymond John have cancer?

He was diagnosed with stage II thyroid cancer in April 2017 but the tumor was removed successfully via surgery.

Did Daymond John go to college?

No, he never went to college and does not have formal education.

