David Caruso is an American actor and producer with a net worth of $35 million, who can be recognized from shows like "NYPD Blue" and "CSI: Miami," where he played Detective John Kelly and Lieutenant Horatio Caine. Throughout his career, he has received several awards, including a Golden Globe Award and a Blockbuster Entertainment Award.

Caruso makes most of his money thanks to a successful acting career, which he started with a small role in the lesser-known 1980 film "Getting Wasted." His breakthrough came with "An Officer and a Gentleman," after which he secured supporting roles in films such as "First Blood," "Blue City," "China Girl," and "Twins."

Besides films, Caruso made his TV debut in the NBC police drama "Hill Street Blues." He portrayed the real-life U.S. Olympian James Brendan Connolly in the miniseries "The First Olympics: Athens 1896." Towards the end of the 80s, he made appearances in a few episodes of "Crime Story" and the music video for Desireless' song "Voyage, voyage."

In the late 90s, Caruso became known for playing police officer roles, featuring in films like "Kings of New York" and "Mad Dog and Glory." He was also seen in the film "Hudson Hawk." Later, in 1993, he landed his first major starring role in "NYPD Blue," but left the show after one year due to unsuccessful salary negotiations.

He faced challenges establishing himself as a leading actor in movies, with both "Kiss of Death" and "Jade" receiving disappointment in the mid-90s, both in terms of reviews and box office performance. By 1997, he returned to television, taking on the role of a lawyer in the series "Michael Hayes." He starred in "Proof of Life," followed by the horror film "Session 9."

In 2002, Caruso played Lieutenant Horatio Caine in "CSI: Miami." He also made appearances in various "CSI" spin-offs, reprising his role in four of them. However, "CSI: Miami" came to an end in 2012, prompting the actor to step away from acting and shift his focus to the art business. While working in the series, he made $375,000 per episode at one point, totaling around $9 million per season.

David Caruso's salary

During the first season of "NYPD Blue," Caruso earned $42,500 per episode but wasn't satisfied. In the next season, he asked for $100,000 per episode and perks like a trailer, Fridays off, office and hotel suites, plane tickets, and private security. When his requests were denied, he quit the show.

After divorcing his first wife, Caruso married actress Rachel Ticotin in 1984. They had a child before separating in 1987. The actor then began dating Liza Marquez. Together, they had two children. However, the couple parted ways in 2007. Following the breakup, Marquez took legal action against Caruso.

In court, Marquez argued for financial support based on the idea of a "common law" relationship, recognized for alimony in California. In the legal battle, she accused Caruso of fraud, breaching their settlement, and causing emotional distress. She claimed they had an agreement entitling her to $1 million, $200,000 in attorney fees, and a home in the San Fernando Valley.

What does David Caruso do now?

Caruso retired from acting and became involved in the art business.

What is David Caruso known for?

David Caruso is known for his portrayals of police officers, most notably on the television show "CSI: Miami."

