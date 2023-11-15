Name Danny Trejo Net Worth $500K Annual Income $2 Million+ Source of Income Movies, Acting Date of Birth May 16, 1944 Age 79 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, Film Producer, Voice Actor Nationality United States of America

Also Read: Ken Griffin Led Citadel as CEO to the Highest Annual Return by a Hedge Fund; Here's His Net Worth

Danny Trejo, the iconic American film and television actor, has an estimated net worth of $500,000. Renowned for his roles in films such as "Machete", "Desperado," "Heat," and the "From Dusk Till Dawn" franchise, the actor's career has been marked by his portrayal of hyper-masculine, villainous anti-heroes. Beyond his acting prowess, Trejo is an entrepreneur, with ventures ranging from a record label to a chain of coffee & donut shops, and the widely recognized Trejo's Tacos restaurant chain, which spans five locations across Los Angeles.

Danny Trejo attends the 11th Annual Guadalajara Film Festival Opening Ceremony at Ace Hotel | Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

A significant portion of Trejo's earnings comes from his prolific acting career, where he has established himself as a renowned actor in the film and television industry. His on-screen presence, often in memorable and iconic roles, has contributed significantly to his financial success.

Also Read: Singer Tanya Tucker Gave Her First Hit as a Teenager and Emerged as an Actor; Here's Her Net Worth

The actor's first paid role was in "Penitentiary III," where he crossed paths with Anthony Gambino of the Gambino Crime Family during filming. Trejo earned $120 cash daily, often extending into overtime, accumulating substantial earnings. By 1989, he made up to $700 monthly from extra roles. This inadvertently benefited his role as a drug counselor, as clients, recognizing him on TV, appreciated his presence and humble approach to counseling.

Besides acting, Trejo has ventured into various entrepreneurial pursuits, expanding his sources of income, including his successful restaurant business, with establishments like Trejo's Tacos, offering a culinary experience inspired by his Mexican heritage.

Also Read: What Is Legendary Rock Band U2 Bassist Adam Clayton's Net Worth?

While specific salary figures for Trejo's acting roles are not provided, his extensive filmography and regular appearances in television shows indicate a steady and substantial income.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Trejo (@officialdannytrejo)

Danny Trejo's businesses include coffee and donut shops. His notable success in the restaurant business is exemplified by his restaurant chain.

In the face of a recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, Trejo remains the owner of several valuable assets. Notably, his real estate holdings include multiple homes in the Los Angeles area, emphasizing his commitment to maintaining a foothold in the highly competitive and dynamic California real estate market. One of Trejo's significant assets is his primary residence in Mission Hills, currently valued at $1.2 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Trejo (@officialdannytrejo)

Instagram 2.4 Million Followers Twitter 598.4K Followers Facebook 9.4 Million Followers

Born on May 16, 1944, in Los Angeles, California, Trejo's early life was marked by hardship. His parents met during World War II, resulting in the actor's birth from an extramarital affair. Subjected to abuse by his father, he lived in Texas briefly before returning to Los Angeles. Trejo's troubled upbringing led him to substance abuse at a young age. Despite adversity, he found solace with his stepmother Alice Mendias, and later purchased his childhood home in Pacoima, Los Angeles.

The actor has been married four times, with his longest-lasting relationship with Debbie Shreve lasting from 1997 to 2009. The actor shares three children with Shreve. Notably, Trejo is the second cousin of filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, a familial connection discovered during the filming of "Desperado."

Actor Danny Trejo walks the red carpet before the NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway | Getty Images | Photo by James Gilbert

What led to Danny Trejo's bankruptcy filing?

Danny Trejo filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2023 due to approximately $2 million in IRS debt.

How did Danny Trejo's acting career begin?

Trejo's acting journey started in 1985 when he was offered a role as a convict on the set of "Runaway Train." His distinctive appearance caught the attention of the film's director, leading to subsequent roles in the industry.

Is Trejo related to filmmaker Robert Rodriguez?

Danny Trejo is the second cousin of filmmaker Robert Rodriguez.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Michelin Star Restaurants to Designer Kitchenware: Chef Thomas Keller's Feats and Net Worth

What Is Soccer Legend Fernando Torres' Net Worth?