A Look At Pop Star And TV Personality Dannii Monogue's Multimillion Dollar Net Worth

Australian TV personality and musician Dannii Minogue has an estimated net worth of $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Minogue is best known for her appearance in the Australian TV talent show "Young Talent Time" and the soap opera "Home and Away." She also has 13 consecutive number-one dance singles, and she has collaborated with stars like Calvin Harris. Her older sister Kylie Minogue is also a global pop star.

Danni Minogue poses during a press conference | Getty Images| Photo by Quinn Rooney

Career in Acting

Minogue started her career as a child actress on Australian television and did a few Australian soap operas including "Skyways" and "The Sullivans". She then bagged a spot on the local music show "Young Talent Time" in 1982.

Minogue went on to record her first solo recording for the program including a cover version of Madonna's hit single "Material Girl." She gained massive fame and started performing live at nationwide concert tours. She then appeared on the soap opera "Home and Away."

Minogue made a comeback to TV as a judge on several TV talent shows including "The X Factor" where she worked from 2007 to 2010, and also on "Australia's Got Talent" from 2007 to 2012. She also appeared as a judge on “Britain and Ireland's Next Top Model”, “The X Factor Australia”, “Let It Shine”, and "The Masked Singer Australia."

Career in Music

In 1989, Minogue signed a recording contract with Mushroom and released her debut album, "Dannii", in 1990, featured in the top 25 on the charts in Australia. The album was released worldwide in 1991 under the title "Love and Kisses." Her subsequent singles "Success," "Jump to the Beat," "Baby Love," and "I Don't Wanna Take This Pain" consistently made it to the UK top 40. His second album, "Get Into You" was released in 1993. She then went on to release three more albums, " "Girl" "Neon Nights," and "Club Disco."

There are a total of nine UK Top 10 singles, 12 Top 30 singles in Australia, and 13 UK club Number 1 singles, under her belt and she has sold 7 million records worldwide.

Endorsements and other ventures

Minogue signed some high-profile endorsement deals with several brands including Marks and Spencer, ModelCo., and Virgin Airlines. She released her first fashion line in 1988 whose stock was sold out in less than two weeks. She then went on to release three additional summer lines in 1989.

Minogue listed her home in Hawthorn East, Melbourne, in 2019. The four-bedroom house, where she lived for nearly a decade, sold for $2.56 million in a private deal after passing in at auction, according to realestate.com.au.

Two years later, Minogue bought another house in Hawthorn East, for about $3.2 million. The property boasts a high-tech kitchen, a private gym, a cellar, an outdoor terrace, and a walk-in wardrobe, as per Hello Magazine.

Instagram 449K Twitter 1 Million Facebook 538K

Minogue first got married to actor Julian McMahon in 1994. The two were married for less than two years as they got divorced in 1995. In 1999, she got engaged to Formula 1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve and their relationship ended in 2001.

Jacques Villeneuve and Dannii Minogue | Getty Images | Photo by Robert Laberge /Allsport

In early 2002, she started dating music producer Craig Logan whom she met during the recording of "Neon Nights." They ended their relationship in 2002. In 2009, she started dating English model and ex-pro rugby player Kris Smith. She had one child, Ethan Edward Minogue-Smith with him before splitting in 2012.

How old is Dannii Monogue?

Dannii Monogue is 52 years old.

Does Dannii Minogue have a baby?

Dannii Minogue has one son.

What is Dannii Minogue's net worth?

Dannii Minogue has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

