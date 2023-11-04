Name Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Net Worth $400 Million Gender Male Date of Birth Nov 14, 1982 Age 40 years Nationality Emirati Profession Investor

Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the Crown Prince of Dubai with a $400 million net worth and investments in startups as well as blockchain, and was born in Zabeel Palace, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He is known for publishing poetry under the name Fazza (meaning: "The one who helps.") and was coronated as the Crown Prince in February of 2008 before which he served as deputy ruler of Dubai from 2006 to 2008. He is the son of Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

Hamdan is the crown prince of Dubai and received most of his fortune as an inheritance, which he has multiplied with smart investments. He has stakes in various sectors and recently invested in a blockchain-based data platform CTEX.

Prince William and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum| Getty Images | Chris Jackson

Hamdan was appointed as the Chairman of the Dubai executive council in 2006 and was coronated as the Crown Prince of Dubai. As the new prince he appointed experts such as economist John Calverly and hedge fund personality James T. Naeem, while Maktoum himself became head of HN Capital LLP.

He also leads the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Young Entrepreneurs and is one of the members of the Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai autism center.

Hamdan bin Mohammed was part of the Dubai Expo 2020 delegation and has also launched the "Dubai Global" initiative. The focus was to establish more than 50 commercial representative offices for Dubai on 5 different continents across the world

Hamdan was born to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum who is the senior most wife of Mohammed. He is the second son out of the twelve children. He was educated in Dubai at the Rashid School For Boys and later continued his studies in the UK. He graduated from Sandhurst in 2001 and later attended the London School of Economics.

He is married to Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani AI Maktoum. He got married on the same day as his brothers Maktoum and Ahmad. He and his brothers celebrated their royal wedding together at the Dubai World Trade Centre on June 6, 2019. He and his wife welcomed twins a son named Rashid and a daughter named Shaikha on May 21st, 2021.

The Prince is a licensed equestrian, skydiver, as well as a scuba diver. He also pens romantic and patriotic poems in Arabic. He is a gold medalist at the Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games which was held in 2014 in Normandy. He also famously led a team of five UAE riders at the Championships in Samorín that was held in 2016.

Instagram 16.1 Million Twitter 4.8 Million Facebook 2.9 Million

Who is HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum?

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the Crown Prince of Dubai.

When did Fazza get married?

On the 15th of May, 2019 he got married to Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani AI Maktoum.

Does Prince Hamdan have sisters?

Yes he has a sister named Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who is an Emirati sheikha and a member of the Dubai royal family.

