Name Jimmy Carr Net Worth $35 Million Sources of Income Comedy, writing, acting, hosting Gender Male Date of Birth Sep 15, 1972 Age 51 Nationality British Profession Comedian, screenwriter, actor, producer, presenter

Also Read: From Producing Music to Making Hip-Hop Documentaries: Quincy Jones III's Career and Net Worth

Popular American stand-up comedian, actor, host, writer, and producer, Jimmy Carr is known for his deadpan style of humor, and has achieved fame for his stint as a host on game shows for Channel 4 like "Distraction," and "Your Face or Mine?" along with a $35 million net worth. He is also known for hosting the shows "The Big Fat Quiz of the Year" and "8 out of 10 Cats." Apart from leaving audiences in splits, Carr is also known for his distinct laugh, which is often talked about and he has been a TV regular since 1997.

Jimmy Carr | Getty Images | Jimmy Carr Arturo Holmes

Carr has been in showbiz for more than 2 decades and earned a lot of money through presenting, acting, and stand-up comedy.

Also Read: Andy Williams is Remembered as Mr Christmas for Singing Festive Anthems; Here's His Net Worth

Also Read: Casey Affleck Portrayed Alcoholism on Screen While Fighting it in Real Life; Here's His Net Worth

Carr started performing stand-up comedy at a very young age. He later made his TV debut on "The 11'OClock Show" in 2000. He later began hosting the "100" series on Channel which included programs such as "100 Greatest Cartoon Characters" and "100 Scary Moments." He has also hosted the game show called "Distraction" and later began presenting the panel show, "8 Out of 10 Cats" on Channel 4.

Carr has served as the host on "Live at the Apollo" as well as Channel 4's "Alternative Election Night." He was seen in 10 episodes of Comedy Central's "Drunk History" and later appeared in the "Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe." Carr was also in the "Roast Battle" in 2018, and he began hosting the comedy panel show, "The Fix" on Netflix in the year 2018. He has also appeared as an interviewer and guest on BBC Radio 4's "Loose Ends" and BBC Radio Scotland's "The Fred MacAulay Show." He has famously hosted "It's Been a Terrible Year" on BBC Radio 2 in 2005.

Apart from being a TV presenter, he is an acclaimed stand-up comedian, who has performed his show, "Charm Offensive" once at the 2003 Edinburgh Festival and again in 2004. He was seen touring in 2006 with the show, "Gag Reflex" and later came up with another show called the "Comedian" in 2007. He also toured with The Killers band in 2009 and later released his comedy special called "Making People Laugh" in 2010. In 2011, he was seen performing at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal.

James Anthony Patrick Carr known to the world as Jimmy Carr was born on September 15, 1972, in Hounslow, London, England. He grew up in Farnham Common, South Buckinghamshire. He was born to his mother Nora and father Jim who was an accountant. Carr attended Farnham Common School, Burnham Grammar School, and later attended the Royal Grammar School. Since 2001, Carr has been in a relationship with Canadian-born Karoline Copping who works as a commissioning editor for Channel 5. The couple lives together in North London in a mansion that is worth £8.5 million ($10.77 million), per a 2022 report by The Sun.

What are some of Jimmy Carr's famous shows?

"The Big Fat Quiz of the Year" and "8 out of 10 Cats."

Is Jimmy Carr married?

Since 2001, Carr has been in a relationship with Canadian-born Karoline Copping and the couple lives together but they have not married.

Which is Jimmy Carr's noted standup?

Carr has performed his show, "Charm Offensive" several times, once at the 2003 Edinburgh Festival and again in 2004.

More from MARKETREALIST

Young Buyers are Tackling Rising Property Prices With 'House Hacking,' Here's What That Means

From Creating the 'CSI' Franchise to Authoring Bestsellers: Anthony Zuiker's Career and Net Worth