Known for playing a dreaded druglord in "2 Fast 2 Furious," and emerging as a crucial character in "Yellowstone", American actor Cole Hauser has built an $8 million net worth throughout his 30-year-long career. Born into a family rooted in showbiz, Hauser is the great-grandson of Warner Brothers co-founder Harry Warner. He tasted early fame by sharing screenspace alongside Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Adam Goldberg, and Milla Jovovich in Richard Linklater's cult classic "Dazed and Confused." He also appeared in "Higher Learning," "Good Will Hunting," "Tears of the Sun," and "The Last Champion." He stood out for a performance in the 2000 war drama "Tigerland," and earned a nomination for the Independent Spirit Awards Best Supporting Male category. After foraying into television, he bagged parts in "High Incident," "Chase," "Rogue," and regained popularity with "Yellowstone."

(L-R) Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

What are Cole Hauser's sources of income?

Cole Hauser's income primarily flows in from his acting gigs in both film and television. With a career spanning several decades and a diverse range of projects, Cole Hauser has established himself as a successful actor as well as producer, and has recently embarked on an entrepreneurial journey by launching Free Rein Coffee.

Cole Hauser's salary

Cole Hauser earns an impressive reported sum of $200,000 per episode for his role on Yellowstone, translating to a substantial income of approximately $2 million per season, given the show's usual 10-episode format. Hauser's fellow Yellowstone cast members, including Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), and Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), also reportedly command the same generous compensation for their roles on the hit series.

Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel attend Paramount's "Yellowstone" Season 5 New York Premiere at Walter Reade Theater on November 03, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Social media following

Instagram 1.6 Million Followers Twitter 108,200 Followers

Personal life

In 2006, Cole Hauser married Cynthia Daniel, an actress and photographer best known for her role in the television adaptation of the novel series "Sweet Valley High." The couple has three children: sons Ryland and Colt, as well as their daughter, Steely Rose. It's worth noting that Cynthia Daniel's identical twin sister is actress Brittany Daniel, who continues her acting career. Hauser's father Wings Hauser was an actor and a director, while his mother Cass Warner also followed in the footsteps of her father and grandfather to become a third-generation filmmaker.

Cole Hauser’s awards and accolades

Young Hollywood Awards (2003): Winner of the Young Hollywood Award for Breakthrough Performance - Male Faith in Film - Film Festival (2022): Winner of the Faith in Film Best Actor Award for his role in "The Last Champion"

(L-R) Actors Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham of 'Yellowstone' speak onstage during the Paramount Network portion of the 2018 Winter TCA on January 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California. Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

FAQs

What is the first movie role bagged by Cole Hauser?

His debut movie role was that of Jack Connors in "School Ties" (1992)

In What Ways Did His Family Influence His Acting Career?

His family connections in Hollywood, like Harry Warner and Dwight Hauser, influenced his choice to become an actor.

Has Cole Hauser Explored Roles Behind the Camera?

He's been exposed to film production due to his family, but hasn't donned the director's hat yet.

