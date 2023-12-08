Name Chris Noth Net Worth $16 million Gender Male Date of Birth November 13, 1954 Age 69 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Businessperson, Film Producer, Voice Actor, Restaurateur

American actor Chris Noth has accumulated a net worth of $16 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He is best known for his roles in popular TV shows and movies. You might recognize him as Big from HBO's "Sex and the City" (1998–2004), Detective Mike Logan on NBC's "Law & Order" (1990–1995), and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2005–2008). Noth has an impressive list of over 70 acting credits, which include notable films like "Cast Away" (2000), "Mr. 3000" (2004), "Sex and the City" (2008), "Sex and the City 2" (2010), and "Lovelace" (2013).

Theater career

While studying at the Yale School of Drama, Chris Noth showcased his acting talent in over 25 plays, including notable performances in Maxim Gorky's "The Lower Depths" and Wole Soyinka's "A Play of Giants." His dedication to his craft led him to secure representation from an agent by his third year at the school. After completing his studies, Noth took on the challenging title role of "Hamlet" at Connecticut's American Shakespeare Festival. His journey continued as he participated in productions at renowned venues like the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles and the Ensemble Studio Theatre in NYC. Noth made his Broadway debut in 2000 in Gore Vidal's "The Best Man," a production that received a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Play.

Chris Noth's film and television career

Chris Noth made his cinema debut in 1981, starring in minor roles in "Cutter's Way" and "Waitress!" He continued building his presence on the big screen with an appearance in "Smithereens" in 1982. His television journey began in 1986 when he made guest appearances on "Hill Street Blues" and took on roles in several made-for-TV movies like "Killer in the Mirror" (1986), "At Mother's Request" (1987), and "I'll Take Manhattan" (1987).

In 1990, Chris secured a pivotal role in Dick Wolf's "Law & Order," marking a turning point in his career. He portrayed Mike Logan in 111 episodes of the series along with 36 episodes of "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" and a 1995 episode of "Homicide: Life on the Street." While making his mark in "Law & Order," Noth also worked the silver screen with appearances in "Boyz n the Hood" (1991) and "Naked in New York" (1993).

Chris Noth poses at the opening night after party for The Atlantic Theater Company production of "The Mother" | Photo by Bruce Glikas | WireImage | Getty Images

Chris Noth is widely recognized for his portrayal of John James Preston, also known as Big, on the hit series "Sex and the City." He brought the character to life in 41 episodes and later reprised the role in two "Sex and the City" films, collectively earning a remarkable $713 million at the box office. In a surprising turn of events, in December 2021, Noth returned to reprise his role in the initial episode of the 10-episode revival titled, "And Just Like That…". The audience was taken aback when his character experienced an unexpected demise, succumbing to a heart attack shortly after using a Peloton bike. Following the airing of this episode, Noth amusingly appeared in a commercial for Peloton, promptly produced by Ryan Reynolds.

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." | Photo by James Devaney/GC Images | Getty Images

Business ventures

In 2007, Chris Noth and his business partner and wife, Tara Wilson established Once Upon a Tea Cup, a tea house in Windsor, Ontario. Their venture proved successful, leading to a second location in London, Ontario. Alongside these tea ventures, Noth has been a co-owner of The Cutting Room, a music venue in New York since 1999. Additionally, he was involved in co-owning The Plumm, a nightclub in New York. Since 2018, Noth has held a majority stake ownership in Ambhar Tequila.

In December 2021, three women made accusations of sexual assault against Chris Noth, per Hello! Magazine. Noth vehemently denied all of these allegations. Subsequently, in response to the allegations, Noth faced professional consequences as he was dropped by his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency. The scandal's impact extended beyond Noth's representation, affecting business dealings. A liquor company named Entertainment Arts Research Inc. reportedly withdrew from a deal that would have involved a payment of $12 million to acquire Noth's tequila brand, Ambhar Tequila.

In 2017, Chris Noth acquired a co-op apartment on the Upper East Side of NYC, spanning 1,300 square feet with six rooms for a total of $1.85 million. Additionally, his real estate portfolio includes a 1,854-square-foot residence in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, purchased for $1.445 million in 2007. In 2012, he invested in a property in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, spending $1.485 million for a home situated on 4.5 acres of land. Noth bought a studio apartment at The Shoreham in West Hollywood for $243,000 in 2003. Subsequently, in 2006, he acquired a 1,453-square-foot apartment in the same building, spending $865,000 for the property.

Chris Noth started a relationship with actress Tara Lynn Wilson in the early 2000s. Their family grew with the birth of their first son, Orion on January 18, 2008. The couple later tied the knot on April 6, 2012. In 2020, they welcomed their second son, Keats, on February 18, further growing their family.

Actress / Writer Tara L. Wilson North and actor Chris Noth attend the media night preview of "B.R.O.K.E.N Code B.I.R.D Switching" | Photo by Paul Archuleta | Getty Images

Chris Noth won a Theatre World Award in 2001 for his role in "The Best Man" and was named the GQ International Icon Of The Year in 2015. Other highlights include Golden Globe nominations for "Sex and the City" (2000) and "The Good Wife" (2011). In 2016, he was honored with the Shining Star Award at the La Costa Film Festival, and in 2017, he received the Canopy Award at the North Fork TV Festival. Noth also earned a Satellite Award nomination in 2003 for "Sex and the City" and a TV Land Award nomination in 2006 for "Law & Order." His work in "Law & Order" and "The Good Wife" resulted in four Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Additionally, the cast of "Kokuriko-zaka Kara" received a nomination for a Behind the Voice Actors Award in 2014.

