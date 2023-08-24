Name Chris Brown Net Worth $50 Million Salary $0.5 Million Annual Income $5 Million Sources Of Income EPs, Concerts, Appearances, Acting and more Gender Male Date Of Birth May 5, 1989 Age 34 Nationality American Profession Singer-songwriter, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and screenwriter

American singer-songwriter Chris Brown is an all-rounder. He is also a celebrated actor, dancer and actor. The R&B musician has an estimated net worth of $50 million. He taught himself to sing and dance and sang in the church choir. However, his reputation took a huge hit when he physically assaulted Rihanna, his girlfriend in 2009.

Chris Brown Attends Grammy | Getty Images | Amy Sussman

Chris Brown reportedly earns through his shows and he also founded the record label CBE under Interscope Records in 2007. Additionally, he owns 14 Burger King restaurants.

Chris Brown's salary

Chris Brown reportedly earns around $300,000 to $1,000,000 per show and he charges around $100,000 to $150,000 to perform.

Chris Brown's other ventures

Brown owns a clothing line called the Black Pyramid. He is also the owner of a cereal brand called "Breezy's Cosmic Crunch", which he launched in 2021.

Chris Brown performs as part of his "Under The Influence Tour in Dublin, Ireland | Getty Images | Charles McQuillan

His primary residence has been the same since 2014. It's a mansion that sits on a hill in Tarzana, California. He bought the home for a cool $4.35 million. Apart from this, he also has another home in the Hollywood Hills that he bought for $1.5 million in 2011. He vacated the home after he got involved in an ugly fight with the neighbors involving the graffiti he had made on the mansion's front gate. He also has an extensive car collection that includes Mercedes Maybach, Cadillac, Escalade, Chevrolet, and more.

Chris Brown with his Daughter | Getty Images | Jonathan Leibson

Christopher Maurice Brown was born in Tappahannock, Virginia on May 5, 1989. Brown idolized Michael Jackson and Usher from a young age and taught himself to sing and dance. With his mother's help, he bagged a recording contract when was a teenager and eventually moved to New York to record his debut album at the tender age of 16. His second album, "Exclusive" became his second Hot No. hit on the Billboard 200 chart.

His life took a turn when he was arrested and charged with criminal threats against his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. He was sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling and another six months of community service. Apart from this, he also got a five-year restraining order from Rihanna. Brown has been barred from entering the UK, Australia as well as New Zealand and Japan because of his criminal records.

After he started his career in 2004, he has gone on to win several awards. He bagged a Grammy for his EP "F.A.M.E" in 2012, and the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2016, 2020, and 2021. He is also a three-time MTV Music Awards winner and an American Music Awards recipient. He won the accolade in the years, 2008, 2016, and 2022.

Are Chris Brown and Rihanna friends?

In 2020, Rihanna revealed that the two had rebuilt their friendship.

Are Kane Brown and Chris Brown related?

Nothing confirmed so far.

Are Drake and Chris Brown friends?

While they are not the best of friends, they are not enemies either.

