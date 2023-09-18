Brooks Koepka's Shots as Golfer and Investor Have Consistently Hit the Mark; Here's His Net Worth
|Name
|Brooks Koepka
|Networth
|$60 Million
|Salary
|$1.3 million
|Annual Income
|$7 Million
|Source of Income
|Golf and endorsements
|DOB
|May 3, 1990
|Age
|33 Years Old
|Gender
|Male
|Profession
|Golfer
|Nationality
|American
American professional golfer Brooks Koepka, known for his acumen as an investor as much as his skills on the golf course, has earned an impressive net worth of $60 million at a young age. Koepka's journey to success is marked by achievements such as becoming the first LIV player to win a major tournament with the US PGA Championship, and successfully defending the US Open title for the first time since the 80s.
What are Brooks Koepka's sources of income?
Koepka's wealth has been primarily amassed through his success on the golf course, as he earned $50 million in winnings during his time on the PGA Tour. Apart from prize money from tournaments, the golfer also raked in tens of millions of dollars from lucrative endorsement deals, and has also backed promising startups as an angel investor.
Brooks Koepka's salary
As of 2023, Brooks Koepka's salary has touched an impressive $1.3 million after years of consistent performance in the golfing arena. On an average, he has earned a substantial $3,798,726 in prize money per year throughout his career, with peak earnings hitting a staggering $9,684,006 in the 2018-19 season.
Endorsement deals
Koepka's success transcends the golf course, as he boasts of endorsement deals such as multi-year contracts with Cleveland and with Srixon, which add an estimated $3 to $4 million annually to his income. His endorsement portfolio also includes elite names such as Rolex, NetJets, Nike, and Michelob Ultra.
Apart from golf and endorsements, Koepka has also invested in a tequila-based RTD brand Casa Azu, as well as a beverage startup called SHOC Energy.
Total assets and real estate
Having conquered the golf course Koepka acquired a luxurious family residence, while his former mansion in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, encompassed 4,000 square feet of living space.
Apart from driving a Chevrolet Corvette, a sleek and high-performance sports car, he also owns a Rolls Royce, which reflects his affinity for opulence and elegance.
Earnings growth by year
|Year
|Earnings
|2021
|$50 Million
|2022
|$55 Million
|2023
|$60 Million
Social media following
|Social Media
|Followers
|1.2 Million followers
|616,600 Followers
|110,000 followers
Personal life and awards
As for his personal life, Koepka got engaged to actress and former Miss Georgia Teen USA, Jena Sims in 2021, and the couple later exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in 2022.
Throughout his career, Koepka has earned numerous accolades and awards, which includes holding the No. 1 position on the Official World Golf Ranking for 47 weeks and being named the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year during his European Tour debut.
FAQs
What is Brooks Koepka's current net worth?
Brooks Koepka's net worth stands at an impressive $60 million.
How much did Brooks Koepka earn in 2022?
In 2022, Brooks Koepka received a one-time $100 million paycheck from LIV Golf.
What endorsement deals does Brooks Koepka have?
Brooks Koepka has multi-year endorsement contracts with brands such as Cleveland, Srixon, Rolex, NetJets, Nike, and Michelob Ultra.
