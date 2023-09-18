Name Brooks Koepka Networth $60 Million Salary $1.3 million Annual Income $7 Million Source of Income Golf and endorsements DOB May 3, 1990 Age 33 Years Old Gender Male Profession Golfer Nationality American

American professional golfer Brooks Koepka, known for his acumen as an investor as much as his skills on the golf course, has earned an impressive net worth of $60 million at a young age. Koepka's journey to success is marked by achievements such as becoming the first LIV player to win a major tournament with the US PGA Championship, and successfully defending the US Open title for the first time since the 80s.

Koepka's wealth has been primarily amassed through his success on the golf course, as he earned $50 million in winnings during his time on the PGA Tour. Apart from prize money from tournaments, the golfer also raked in tens of millions of dollars from lucrative endorsement deals, and has also backed promising startups as an angel investor.

As of 2023, Brooks Koepka's salary has touched an impressive $1.3 million after years of consistent performance in the golfing arena. On an average, he has earned a substantial $3,798,726 in prize money per year throughout his career, with peak earnings hitting a staggering $9,684,006 in the 2018-19 season.

Koepka's success transcends the golf course, as he boasts of endorsement deals such as multi-year contracts with Cleveland and with Srixon, which add an estimated $3 to $4 million annually to his income. His endorsement portfolio also includes elite names such as Rolex, NetJets, Nike, and Michelob Ultra.

Apart from golf and endorsements, Koepka has also invested in a tequila-based RTD brand Casa Azu, as well as a beverage startup called SHOC Energy.

Having conquered the golf course Koepka acquired a luxurious family residence, while his former mansion in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, encompassed 4,000 square feet of living space.

Apart from driving a Chevrolet Corvette, a sleek and high-performance sports car, he also owns a Rolls Royce, which reflects his affinity for opulence and elegance.

As for his personal life, Koepka got engaged to actress and former Miss Georgia Teen USA, Jena Sims in 2021, and the couple later exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in 2022.

Throughout his career, Koepka has earned numerous accolades and awards, which includes holding the No. 1 position on the Official World Golf Ranking for 47 weeks and being named the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year during his European Tour debut.

Brooks Koepka's net worth stands at an impressive $60 million.

In 2022, Brooks Koepka received a one-time $100 million paycheck from LIV Golf.

Brooks Koepka has multi-year endorsement contracts with brands such as Cleveland, Srixon, Rolex, NetJets, Nike, and Michelob Ultra.

