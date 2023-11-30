What Is Famous Adult Film Actress Brandi Love's Net Worth?

Name Brandi Love (Tracey Lynn Livermore) Net worth $4 Million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Adult films DOB 29 March 1973 Age 50 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Adult model, adult film actress

American adult model and actress Brandi Love has an estimated net worth of $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Born Tracey Lynn Livermore, she is a member of both the XRCO and AVN Halls of Fame. Love is also available on multiple premium subscription platforms, from which she draws the majority of her income today.

Career in Adult Entertainment

Love’s career in entertainment started in 2004 when she launched her website BrandiLove.com. She went on to perform for production companies in Los Angeles in 2008. She received a lot of attention from the producers for her initial work.

She is best known for her appearances in MILF and “Hot Wife” production categories. In 2006, she collaborated with Gail Harris to form Naked Rhino Media. In 2013, Love announced that Kelly Madison Media was developing a new website for her which would take part in the production of a new content.

Love also performed in several productions for companies including Hustler Video, Brazzers, Tom Byron and Wicked Pictures. In 2015, she signed a 12-scene deal with Brazzers and went on to work with several other productions.

Most recently, Love posts on OnlyFans, where her followers pay for her exclusive content. It is known that she makes a considerable amount from her videos and pictures on OnlyFans.

Other Ventures

Brandi is the co-owner and chief financial officer for two multimedia companies. She released her autobiography in 2008 titled “Getting Wild Sex from Your Conservative Woman”, which was a success. She also founded an organization called “Parents in Adult”, a legal support group for parents working in the adult film industry. She has further appeared on the “The Howard Stern Show” and “The Tyra Banks Show”.

Love married Chris Potoski in 1994 and they have been together ever since. Potoski is the founder and CEO of Tracey Jordan Properties and Asset Management. They live in North Carolina and Florida, and have one child, as per The Sun.

Brandi Love’s birth name is Tracey Lynn Livermore and her great-grandfather is the famous stock trader Jesse Livermore. He got famous with the 1923 book "Confessions of a Stock Operator," which detailed Jesse's incredible rise to extreme wealth, and eventual crash. By the end of the 1920s, Livermore was one of the richest men in the world and at his peak, he was worth $100 million, but he lost most of his fortune in 1929 after the stock market crash.

2018 XBIZ Award: MILF Performer of the Year

2018 XBIZ Award: Best Actress - All-Girl Release

2020 Adult Entertainment Award: Best MILF Performer - Editor's Choice

2019 Adult Entertainment Award: Best MILF Performer - Editor's Choice

2018 NightMoves Award: Best MILF Performer

2013 NightMoves Award: Best MILF Performer Editor's Choice

2022 Fleshbot Awards (Straight): Best MILF

How old is Brandi Love?

Brandi Love is 50 years old.

Does Brandi Love have children?

Brandi Love has one daughter, who was born in 2000.

What is Brandi Love’s net worth?

Brandi Love has an estimated net worth of $4 million, as of November.

