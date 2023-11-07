Name Bobby Knight Net Worth $8 Million DOB 25 October 1940 DOD 1 November 2023 Age 83 years Gender Male Profession Coach, commentator Nationality American

Legendary basketball coach also notorious for his temper, Bobby Knight shaped the careers of several popular players, and earned an $8 million net worth till the time of his death. Knight became the youngest coach in NCAA history after being an assistant coach for two years at the US Military Academy. He then became a head coach at Indiana University, and later trained the American men's Basketball squad which clinched gold at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984. Apart from his record as an effective coach, Knight was known for anger management issues, which came to the fore when he threw a chair across the court. He was also accused of physical and verbal abuse, which included choking a former player during practice.

Former Indiana Hoosiers Head coach Bob Knight on the court during halftime of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Assembly Hall on February 08, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. Getty Images | Photo by Justin Casterline

Knight's journey through the world of basketball, spanning his collegiate career, army coaching, and illustrious tenure with the Indiana Hoosiers, created sources of income for him. Knight's foray into collegiate basketball began at Ohio State University, where he played under the guidance of Hall of Fame coach Fred Taylor from 1958 to 1962. It was at Ohio State that Knight showcased his basketball skills, culminating in a significant milestone in 1960 when he and the Ohio State Buckeyes secured the NCAA championship title. Following his graduation from Ohio State, Knight embarked on a coaching career, initially at the high school level as the junior varsity basketball coach at Cuyahoga Falls High School. However, his journey took a distinct turn when he enlisted in the US Army, serving on active duty from 1963 to 1965 and subsequently in the reserves from 1965 to 1969. During his service, Knight's passion for coaching was evident as he transitioned from being an assistant coach for the Army Black Knights, to the head coach. Despite delivering 102 wins across six seasons, Knight's coaching career in the Army was marked by a reputation for a volatile temper that occasionally erupted into physical altercations.

In 1971, Bobby Knight's legendary career took flight when he assumed the role of head coach at Indiana University, and began to make a name for himself as one of the all-time greats in coaching. His success continued through the 1980s and into the early 1990s, with additional conference titles and an NCAA championship in 1987.

Basketball analyst Bobby Knight (L) and sportscaster Brent Musburger appear before a game between the New Mexico Lobos and the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Mexico won 68-56. Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Bobby Knight's wealth extended through his assets, including real estate. He and his wife, Karen, owned a newly-built 5,000 square-foot home in Bloomington, Indiana, which was valued at $572,000. They also had another residence in Lubbock, Texas.

Former Head Coach Nolan Richardson of the Arkansas Razorbacks talks with Bobby Knight before a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena on February 2, 2013 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Volunteers 73-60. Getty Images | Photo by Wesley Hitt

Knight had a tumultuous personal life. He was married twice, first to Nancy Falk in 1963, with whom he had two sons, Tim and Pat. The couple divorced in 1985. In 1988, Knight married Karen Edgar, a former high school basketball coach. In his later years, Bobby Knight's health declined, which was clear during a public appearance where he struggled with his memory.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils hugs Bob Knight after winning his 903rd game and passing him to become the all-time winningest coach in Men's Division 1 Basketball during the 2011 State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. Getty Images | Photo by Patrick McDermott

Why was Bob Knight called "the General"?

Bob Knight got the nickname "the General" because he coached basketball like a strict leader, similar to a military general.

What did Bob Knight do differently in coaching?

Bob Knight was known for his unique coaching style that focused on teamwork and moving without the ball. He made defense a priority, and his style was innovative.

How did Bob Knight's coaching career end at Indiana?

Bob Knight was fired by Indiana University in 2000 after being accused of bad behavior. The university had a "zero tolerance" rule, and he was let go, leading to protests from students.

