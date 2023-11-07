Legendary Basketball Coach Bobby Knight Was Also Infamous For Anger Issues; Here's His Net Worth
|Name
|Bobby Knight
|Net Worth
|$8 Million
|DOB
|25 October 1940
|DOD
|1 November 2023
|Age
|83 years
|Gender
|Male
|Profession
|Coach, commentator
|Nationality
|American
What was Bobby Knight's net worth?
Also Read: All About the Lawsuit Accusing Chinese Fast-Fashion Giant Shein of RICO Violations
Legendary basketball coach also notorious for his temper, Bobby Knight shaped the careers of several popular players, and earned an $8 million net worth till the time of his death. Knight became the youngest coach in NCAA history after being an assistant coach for two years at the US Military Academy. He then became a head coach at Indiana University, and later trained the American men's Basketball squad which clinched gold at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984. Apart from his record as an effective coach, Knight was known for anger management issues, which came to the fore when he threw a chair across the court. He was also accused of physical and verbal abuse, which included choking a former player during practice.
What are Bobby Knight's sources of income?
Knight's journey through the world of basketball, spanning his collegiate career, army coaching, and illustrious tenure with the Indiana Hoosiers, created sources of income for him. Knight's foray into collegiate basketball began at Ohio State University, where he played under the guidance of Hall of Fame coach Fred Taylor from 1958 to 1962. It was at Ohio State that Knight showcased his basketball skills, culminating in a significant milestone in 1960 when he and the Ohio State Buckeyes secured the NCAA championship title. Following his graduation from Ohio State, Knight embarked on a coaching career, initially at the high school level as the junior varsity basketball coach at Cuyahoga Falls High School. However, his journey took a distinct turn when he enlisted in the US Army, serving on active duty from 1963 to 1965 and subsequently in the reserves from 1965 to 1969. During his service, Knight's passion for coaching was evident as he transitioned from being an assistant coach for the Army Black Knights, to the head coach. Despite delivering 102 wins across six seasons, Knight's coaching career in the Army was marked by a reputation for a volatile temper that occasionally erupted into physical altercations.
Also Read: Legendary Gymnast Nadia Comaneci Scored a Perfect 10 at the Age of 14; Here's Her Net Worth
In 1971, Bobby Knight's legendary career took flight when he assumed the role of head coach at Indiana University, and began to make a name for himself as one of the all-time greats in coaching. His success continued through the 1980s and into the early 1990s, with additional conference titles and an NCAA championship in 1987.
Also Read: What is Telegram Founder Pavel Durov's Net Worth?
Real estate and other assets
Bobby Knight's wealth extended through his assets, including real estate. He and his wife, Karen, owned a newly-built 5,000 square-foot home in Bloomington, Indiana, which was valued at $572,000. They also had another residence in Lubbock, Texas.
Personal Life
Knight had a tumultuous personal life. He was married twice, first to Nancy Falk in 1963, with whom he had two sons, Tim and Pat. The couple divorced in 1985. In 1988, Knight married Karen Edgar, a former high school basketball coach. In his later years, Bobby Knight's health declined, which was clear during a public appearance where he struggled with his memory.
FAQs
Why was Bob Knight called "the General"?
Bob Knight got the nickname "the General" because he coached basketball like a strict leader, similar to a military general.
What did Bob Knight do differently in coaching?
Bob Knight was known for his unique coaching style that focused on teamwork and moving without the ball. He made defense a priority, and his style was innovative.
How did Bob Knight's coaching career end at Indiana?
Bob Knight was fired by Indiana University in 2000 after being accused of bad behavior. The university had a "zero tolerance" rule, and he was let go, leading to protests from students.
More from MARKETREALIST
What Is Real Estate Tycoon Mohamed Hadid’s Net Worth?