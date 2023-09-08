'Blippi' Is One Of The Most-Watched Kids Entertainer-Educator on YouTube; What Is Stevin John's Net Worth?
|Name
|Stevin John (Blippi)
|Net worth
|$16 million
|Salary
|N/A
|Annual income
|N/A
|Sources of income
|Entertainment, Merchandising
|DOB
|May 27, 1988
|Age
|35 years
|Gender
|Male
|Nationality
|United States of America
|Professions
|Kids Entertainer/Educator
Blippi's Net Worth
Stevin John, famously known as “Blippi”, has an estimated net worth of $16 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The American children's entertainer and educator is known for playing the character of Blippi in his signature blue-and-orange attire. John's Blippi first broke into YouTube in 2014, and he has since made videos which educate children on a variety of topics, including colors and letters. His videos have garnered billions of views. One of the highest and most-watched YouTubers, Blippi’s show is now streamed on multiple platforms including Amazon Video, Hulu, and Netflix.
Blippi's Earnings
As per estimates, Blippi earned about $17 million in 2020 from his various endeavors, which made him one of the 10 highest-paid YouTube personalities in the world for the year, as per Celebrity Net Worth. As of 2023, Blippi has over 18.5 million subscribers on his main channel. However, he has about 20 more channels on YouTube which he created over the years with the help of his team.
As Blippi’s videos gained billions of views on YouTube, he attracted lucrative streaming deals from platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Video. For streaming Blippi’s videos, Hulu charges viewers $5.99 per month, Amazon charges $1.99 per episode or $59.99 per season, from which the creator makes a cut. Further, his contract with Netflix is estimated to have added several millions more to his net worth.
Other Ventures
Blippi also has a merchandise line of toys, books, and clothing. The "My Buddy Blippi" plush toy is one of the top products of the line. Blippi also offers online courses for children, including assignments and certifications, adding another income stream for Blippi.
Real Estate Assets
In 2019, Blippi bought a $2.8 million mansion in Los Angeles's Toluca Lake community, as per Robb Report. The stunning mansion features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a state-of-the-art home automation system.
Before that, Blippi listed his former Las Vegas abode for nearly $700,000, as per Money Made IO. His previous home was a Mediterranean-style suburban style home featuring five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a built-in grill, a covered patio, a swimming pool, and much more.
Personal Life
In 2021, Blippi proposed to his long-time girlfriend and now wife Alyssa Ingham in a dreamy fashion. The two shared snapshots of their special moment which were taken on a beach in Malibu, California. The two soon got married and they have a son, Lochlan David John.
FAQs
Who is Blippi?
The character of children’s entertainer and educator “Blippi” is played by Stevin John.
Was Stevin John in the military?
Stevin John served in the military from 2006 to 2008. A1C Stevin John was in the U.S. Air Force where he worked as a loadmaster. After returning from the Air Force, John went on to create the character of Blippi.
Who is Blippi’s wife?
Stevin John aka Blippi is married to Alyssa Ingham, and the two have a son together.
What is Blippi’s net worth?
Blippi AKA Stevin John has an estimated net worth of $16 million, as of 2023.