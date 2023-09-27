What is BlackRock CEO and Chairman Larry Fink's Net Worth?

Name Larry Fink Networth $1 Billion Salary $36 Million Annual Income $432 Million Source of Income Finance DOB Nov 2, 1952 Age 70 Years Gender Male Profession Businessman Nationality American

Larry Fink, the financial powerhouse and CEO of BlackRock, one of the world's largest investment management firms, has a staggering net worth of $1 billion, per Celebrity Net Worth. Fink is one of the richest persons in the world. But how did he amass such wealth?

Most of Larry Fink's income stems from his role at BlackRock. As the CEO and Chairman of this financial juggernaut, he oversees a vast empire of assets which as per latest figures exceeds $10 trillion.

Larry Fink on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook/ Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times

Over the years, Fink's compensation package has varied, reflecting the dynamic nature of financial markets. Some years, he has earned as much as $40 million in salary, placing him among the elite ranks of the world's highest-paid CEOs. For instance, in 2021, Fink's total compensation package amounted to $36 million. This package included a base salary of $1.5 million, a substantial bonus of $11.3 million, equity incentives totaling $18.4 million, and $4.9 million in deferred equity, per BNN Bloomberg.

While endorsements are often associated with celebrities from the entertainment world, financial moguls like Larry Fink also receive endorsements of a different kind. His endorsement comes in the form of trust from institutional and individual investors who choose BlackRock to manage their assets. This trust has not only contributed to the firm's immense success but has also played a pivotal role in enhancing Larry's personal wealth.

Blackrock chairman and CEO Larry Fink visits "The Claman Countdown"/ Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Apart from his role at BlackRock, Fink has been actively involved in various business ventures and endeavors. He has served as Chairman of the Board, Chair of Corporate Council, Chairman of the Executive and Leadership Committees, and Co-Chair of the Global Client Committees within BlackRock, further solidifying his influence within the company and the financial sector at large.

Larry Fink's wealth extends beyond his net worth. He is known to own multiple properties in several locations, including Manhattan, North Salem, New York and Colorado. He has many homes, but he doesn't have one permanent address. The billionaire stays with his wife, Lori Fink, and their three children.

2021 $892 Million 2022 $936 Million 2023 $1 Billion

Larry Fink and his wife, Lori have been married since 1974, and they have three children. His commitment to philanthropy and community service is evident through his involvement as a trustee of the Boys and Girls Club of New York and his co-chairmanship of the NYU Langone Medical Center. Additionally, Fink has served on the board of trustees for New York University.

Larry Fink visits "The Claman Countdown" at Fox Business Network Studios / Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

