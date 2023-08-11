William James Murray, prominently known as Bill Murray, is one of the most popular comedians and actors best known for his trademark deadpan humor on television’s Saturday Night Live and his film roles. The 72-year-old Hollywood superstar is in the news for his rumored relationship with American singer-songwriter Kelis, as per The Sun.

The "Ghostbusters" actor was reportedly present at the singer’s performance in London in July and the duo has also been spotted at her other recent shows, as per the report. However, PEOPLE reported that Kelis has denied the relationship.

While in his decades-long career Murray has dealt with several controversies, he has also had the opportunities to collaborate with some of the top-tier directors in Hollywood. He recently appeared in the Marvel film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”.

Bill Murray’s net worth is estimated to be $180 million as of July 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In his long and illustrious career, Murray has emerged as a true comedic legend and a great actor with a unique acting style that earned him countless awards.

While Murray was paid a mere $9,000 for the 1998 film “Rushmore,” he reportedly earned $48 million for his work in “The Jungle Book, as per a Yahoo Finance report. However, his income from the two Ghostbusters films is worth noting. Columbia Pictures paid generous salaries to the three principal actors, Aykroyd, Murray, and Ramis, and the film's director Ivan Reitman. As per the terms, the three-split 30 percent of the movie's gross revenues at the box office, making $75 million per person at the time.

For the sequel of the film, the four got a better deal with a $6 million upfront salary and a 35 percent split of the gross revenue earning $50 million each, at the time. Thus, after adjusting for inflation, Murray earned nearly $310 million in today's dollars, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Murray at his peak was so popular that he made $3 million for his 10-minute cameo in the hit 2009 horror-comedy Zombieland. For "Lost In Translation", the director reportedly sent Murray a check for $1 million without even securing a contract. Bill Murray has also worked as a voice actor. He earned a salary of around $6 million for his voiceover role as the titular character in "Garfield", as per Parade.

Murray continues to bag paychecks in millions for his work and appearances. In 2023, Bill Murray was paid $1 million for his role in "Antman", according to Flick On Click.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Bill Murray has several homes in the United States. However, he prominently lived in a home in Palisades, New York, during the 1980s which he sold in 1990. Murray’s four-bedroom home in Snedens Landing called "The Manse" was put up for sale in 2023 for $2.075 million.

Bill Murray also has an impressive car collection and he is often seen driving his classic cars in public. Murray’s collection includes a Chrysler Lebaron Convertible, which also appeared in the TV show "St. Vincent". The starting price of the Chrysler Lebaron Convertible is $12,012, as per CarHP.

He also owns an 80s Maserati Biturbo which he still drives. The car is worth $ 12,860 and Murray is often seen behind the wheel.

Murray has a keen interest in sports and he co-owns several minor-league baseball teams. He is the co-owner of the Charleston RiverDogs team, which he bought for an undisclosed amount. He co-owns two different Caddyshack-themed restaurants with his brothers and has a clothing line called William Murray Golf, as per The Sun.

