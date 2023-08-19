Name Bill Maher Net Worth $140 million Salary $10 million annually Gender Male Date of Birth (DOB) January 20, 1956 Age 67 Nationality American Profession Comedian, Political Commentator, Television Host

Bill Maher, known for his sharp wit and controversial commentary, has built a $140 million net worth over the years. Born on January 20, 1956, in New York City, Maher launched his career as a stand-up comedian, eventually transitioning to become a prominent political commentator and talk show host. From comedy tours to hosting his acclaimed show, Real Time with Bill Maher, his income flows from diverse sources.

Real Time with Bill Maher Salary

Maher's most well-known source of income is his show Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, which stands out for political discourse and satire. As of January 2023, Maher was hosting the show's 21st season, reportedly earning an annual salary of $10 million for his commentary.

Stand-up Comedy

True to his roots, Maher continues to deliver live stand-up comedy performances, drawing audiences with his thought-provoking humor.

Club Random with Bill Maher Podcast

In addition to television, Maher has also forayed into podcasting with Club Random with Bill Maher, which features his extended and unfiltered discussions with guests. Podcast sponsorships and advertisements contribute to his overall earnings.

Minority Ownership in the New York Mets

Driven by his entrepreneurial spirit, Maher invested $20 million in the Major League Baseball team New York Mets for a minority share in 2012. Maher's investment turned out to be a smart one, earning him $80 million for his stake, when the team was sold for $2.4 billion in 2020.

Bill Maher's real estate assets

When it comes to real estate Maher owns a house on an island near Los Angeles, for which he paid $1 million, and another $20 million property above Beverly Hills, which he bought from Ben Affleck in 2003.

Bill Maher's social media engagement has contributed to his influence and popularity. Here's the kind of following he enjoys.

Instagram 772,000 Followers Facebook 4.5M followers Twitter 10.8M Followers

Maher grew up in River Vale, New Jersey, and started performing in comedy clubs across the country after graduation. He was noticed during an appearance on The Tonight Show, after which he did TV series and films, before landing his own show "Politically Incorrect" in 1993. Maher has won multiple Emmy Awards for his show, and his unapologetic approach to controversial topics has garnered both praise and criticism.

How much does Bill Maher make from Real Time with Bill Maher?

Maher earns $10 million annually for hosting Real Time with Bill Maher.

Is Bill Maher married?

No, Bill Maher has never been married.

Besides his show, how else does Bill Maher make money?

Maher generates income through stand-up comedy, his podcast Club Random with Bill Maher, and his stake in the New York Mets.

