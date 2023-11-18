Name Big Boi Net Worth $30 Million DOB 1 February 1975 Age 48 years Gender Male Profession Actor, rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, composer Nationality American

Grammy Award-winning musician, American rapper and actor Big Boi, who was formerly a member of the rap duo OutKast, has not only etched his name in hip-hop history but has also earned a $30 million net worth. During his time with OutKast, he contributed to chart-topping hits like "Ms. Jackson," "Hey Ya!," and "Rosa Parks." He launched his solo career in 2010, and also ventured into acting with roles in "Idlewild," "Who Gets the Last Laugh?" and "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" apart from voice acting gigs in animated flicks "Madagascar: Europe's Most Wanted" and "Sing."

Big Boi performs at halftime during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 23, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images | Photo by David Berding

Big Boi has created multiple revenue-streams during his illustrious career, but groundbreaking work as a hip-hop artist remains his primary source of income. His journey started as one half of the rap duo OutKast in 1992 thanks to a deal with LaFace Records. Their debut single, "Player's Ball" (1993), immediately made waves, topping the "Billboard" Hot Rap Tracks chart. This marked the beginning of a musical odyssey that would see Outkast release a string of chart-topping albums, starting with the Platinum-certified "Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik" in 1994. The album reached the second position on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and made a mark at number 20 on the "Billboard" 200.

Subsequently, Outkast's "ATLiens" (1996) achieved 2x Platinum status, hitting the number one spot on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and securing second place on the "Billboard" 200. Their consistent dominance continued with the chart-topping "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below" (2003), which clinched the number one position on the "Billboard" 200. The album's phenomenal success, featuring hit singles like "Hey Ya!," "The Way You Move," and "Roses," propelled Big Boi and André 3000 to new heights.

Big Boi's solo career has further contributed his financial portfolio, with albums including "Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty" (2010), "Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors" (2012), and "Boomiverse" (2017), achieving impressive sales. His 2010 solo album reached number three on the "Billboard" 200, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and Top Rap Albums charts.

Big Boi's ventures outside of music include Celebrity Trailers, an RV rental company, and his deal to design custom Chuck Taylor sneakers for Converse.

Rapper Big Boi performs onstage during night 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

In his personal life, Big Boi has been a committed a family man. He married Sherlita Wise in 2002 and is a loving father to his children. He is also known for his love of breeding dogs and owning pet owls.

Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group: Big Boi won this Grammy in 2002 for "Ms. Jackson" and in 2003 for "The Whole World."

Grammy Award for Best Rap Album: Big Boi and Outkast won this Grammy in 2002 for "Stankonia" and in 2004 for "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below."

Grammy Award for Album of the Year: Big Boi and Outkast received this Grammy in 2004 for "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below."

Grammy Award for Best Urban/Alternative Performance: Big Boi won this Grammy in 2004 for "Hey Ya!"

MTV Video Music Award: Big Boi and Outkast won this award in 2004 for "Hey Ya!" and in 2004 for "Roses."

MTV Europe Music Award: Big Boi and Outkast won this award in 2001 for Best Group.

BET Award: Big Boi and Outkast won this award in various categories, including Best Group, Video of the Year, and Best Collaboration, multiple times.

Rapper Big Boi walks onto the field to throw out the first pitch prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on May 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images | Photo by Kevin C. Cox

What is Big Boi's most famous song?

Big Boi's most famous song is "Ms. Jackson," which he co-wrote and performed as part of Outkast. The song received critical acclaim and topped various music charts.

How did Big Boi start his music career?

Big Boi, along with André 3000, initially formed a duo called Outkast and signed a record deal in 1992.

Is Big Boi involved in any charitable activities?

Yes, Big Boi founded the Big Kidz Foundation, a nonprofit organization aimed at supporting underprivileged youth.

