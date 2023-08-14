Name Benji Madden Net Worth $40 Million Salary $0.2 Million + Annual $4 Million + Sources Of Income Music and TV Appearances Gender Male DOB 11 March 1979 Age 44 years Nationality American Profession Singer-songwriter, Guitarist, Record Producer

Also Read: From Rags To Riches To Barely $10 Million, How Mike Tyson Lost Most Of His Fortune

Benji Madden's Net Worth as of 2023 is an estimated $40 million. Madden is best known as the lead guitarist and backing vocalist for the rock band called "Good Charlotte." He also performs with his twin brother Joel Madden, and both are often referred to as the Madden Brothers.

Getty Images | JC Olivera

Benji Madden is a guitarist, singer, record producer, and CEO; hence, he has been generating earnings from various sources over the years. Benji Madden is also the CEO of the artist management company that the twins own. They actively work on producing and publishing the work of lesser-known artists like Poppy, and Sleeping with Sirens, as per The Things.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus' Net Worth Is Mind Boggling | Here's a Look at Her Career, Real Estate, and More

Salary

Madden has made a fortune from his professional music career, and his primary income comes as revenue from his performances. He also makes appearances on shows and events, as per CA Knowledge, and reportedly earns around $0.2 Million monthly and around $4 Million yearly.

Also Read: Dua Lipa Faces Third Lawsuit FHit Song ‘Levitating’; All You Need To Know About $20 Million Copyright Claim

Business Ventures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden)

Madden has also launched other entrepreneurial ventures that include a clothing line, which he started with his brothers Josh and Joel. The brand named DMCA Collective was launched back in 2008 but has since gone out of business, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Back in 2015, the brothers started an artist management firm called MDDN, which now has some pretty successful artists under its belt.

Benji Madden, who is married to megastar Cameron Diaz, bought a home in Studio City for $2.178 million. The home, a perfect balance of modesty and luxury, was constructed in 1964 and sits on 2,483 square feet of area. The couple paid another $14.7 million for a brand-new mansion in Beverly Hills which was quite an upgrade from their previous home. Spanning 9,000 square feet of living space, the mansion boasts of seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms. The highlight of the house is the French doors and a pool that has waterfalls.

Net Worth in 2023 $40 Million Net Worth in 2022 $40 Million Net Worth in 2021 $39 Million Net Worth in 2020 $38 Million Net Worth in 2019 $36 Million Net Worth in 2018 $27 Million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden)

Instagram 481K Twitter 438.6K Facebook 20K followers

Benji Madden was born Benjamin Levi Combs on March 11, 1979, in Waldorf, Maryland. Other than a twin brother, he also has an older brother and a younger sister.

The musician was engaged to his long-term partner Sophie Monk with whom he broke up in 2008. Madden started dating Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz in 2014, and the two got engaged on Christmas in the same year. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed a daughter via surrogacy in 2019.

Madden's band Good Charlotte was nominated for three Teen Choice Awards in 2003 and even won the award for Choice Love song for "Hold On." He and his brother were also honored with the "Good Guys" accolade at the 2011 Do Something Awards for their work with Richie-Madden Children's Foundation. Madden is also known for his philanthropic work with UNICEF and the American Cancer Society.

Did Good Charlotte break up?

The band announced a hiatus in 2011, but later made a comeback in 2015.

What is Benji Madden famous for?

Benji Madden is a musician known for being the lead guitarist in the rock band Good Charlotte.

Does Benji Madden have a child?

Yes, Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz are proud parents to Raddix, their 3-year-old girl.

More from MARKETREALIST

Employees Drawing Out Retirement Savings at All-Time High? Here Are the Reasons

Are Consumers Canceling Netflix and Other OTT Subscriptions Amid Rising Cost of Living?