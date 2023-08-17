Name Christopher Ashton Kutcher Net Worth $280 million Salary $6 million Annual Income N/A Sources of Income Acting, Venture Capitalism Gender Male DOB February 7, 1978 Age 45 years Nationality American Profession Actor/Venture Capitalist



What is Ashton Kutcher’s net worth?

Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have listed their Santa Barbara County beach cottage for up to four guests on Airbnb. However, this is not because the couple is in need of money, but as part of a special promotional offer. A few lucky guests will get to stay at the property for $0 and be personally welcomed to the seaside house by "That ‘70s Show" stars on August 19, 2023, per Architectural Digest.

It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds! Bookings open tomorrow on @airbnb at 10am PST #airbnbpartner https://t.co/QEe7GhCWPp pic.twitter.com/RKXiCWH2Gs — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 15, 2023

Ashton Kutcher has a massive net worth of $280 million as of July 2023, according to CA Knowledge.

Image Source: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher gained fame with the "That 70's Show" and parlayed that fame into a moderately successful film career. He has appeared in movies like “Killers” and the 2013 film “Jobs” in which he portrayed the role of Steve Jobs. His most popular appearance was in the CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men” where he replaced Charlie Sheen.

Image Source: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Today, Ashton Kutcher is better known as a technology investor and has made dozens of successful investments through his venture capital firm A-Grade Investments.

Salary from “Two and a Half Men” and Other Roles

At his peak in "Two and a Half Men," Kutcher earned a salary of about $800,000 per episode which sums up to a total of roughly $20 million per season. Kutcher was one of the highest-paid actors on television at the time. He also reportedly pocketed $6 million for the film “Jobs.”

Through his Venture Capital firm A-Grade Investments, Kutcher made early investments in startups like Uber, Airbnb, Spotify, Shazam, Neighborly, Soundcloud, Zenreach, Kopari Beauty, ResearchGate and Lemonade. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he and his team turned $30 million worth of investments into $250 million in assets. Kutcher also made a substantial early investment in Bitcoin as well.

Apart from his success in venture capitalism, Kutcher has a vast real estate portfolio as well. He paid $8.455 million for a modern home in the Hollywood Hills in 2012 which he listed for sale in 2014 for $12 million. He ultimately sold it for $9.25 million in the same year. Later in the year, Kutcher and Mila bought a $10.2 million home in Beverly Hills which they listed for sale for a little under $14 million and finally sold for $10.35 million. In 2017, they bought the now famous beachfront home in Carpinteria, California for $10 million. The property has two houses spread across a combined 3,100 square feet of living space.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are living a breezy life in their $10 million Santa Barbara beach house: https://t.co/2EZIocT7R3 pic.twitter.com/tY4Ohmz7Lj — E! News (@enews) June 19, 2017

The couple’s primary home has been a 6-acre estate in Beverly Hills. Kutcher also co-owns an Italian restaurant called “Dolce” in Los Angeles.

Ashton Kutcher famously married actress Demi Moore in 2005 and six years later the couple split in an expensive divorce. He started dating Mila Kunis in 2012 whom he knew as a co-stars from “That 70's Show.” The couple married in 2015 and they have two children, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher.

Image Source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Awards

2010 People's Choice Award: Favorite Web Celeb

2011 Teen Choice Award: Choice Movie Actor: Romantic Comedy for “No Strings Attached”

2006 Hollywood Film Award: Ensemble of the Year for “Bobby”

2003 Teen Choice Award: Choice TV Actor – Comedy for “That '70s Show”



Is Ashton Kutcher a billionaire?

No, Ashton Kutcher is not a billionaire.

Did Ashton Kutcher invest in Bitcoin?

Yes, Ashton Kutcher was one of the early investors of Bitcoin.

Is Ashton Kutcher still married to Mila Kunis?

Yes, the couple have been married since 2015.

