Ari Emanuel, an American talent agent with a net worth of $450 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), gained prominence as the co-CEO of William Morris Endeavor-IMG (WME-IMG), a renowned entertainment and media agency. The character Ari portrayed by Jeremy Piven on the HBO series "Entourage" drew inspiration from Ari Emanuel.

Stock holdings

As of April 2021, Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell collectively owned 37.6 million shares of Endeavor out of 430 million total shares with a per-share value of $24. This arrangement implied paper net worths of approximately $450 million for both individuals. In the year 2021, an SEC filing in March 2022 disclosed that Ari received a total compensation of $308 million, comprising a $4 million base salary, a $10 million cash bonus, and the remaining portion in stock options.

2021 Compensation

In 2021, an SEC filing unveiled that Ari Emanuel's total compensation amounted to $308 million, placing him as the third highest-paid executive of a public company. Of this total, $4 million represented his base salary, $10 million was a cash bonus and the remaining portion consisted of stock options. Notably, only the co-CEOs of the private equity firm KKR surpassed Emanuel's earnings, each exceeding $500 million.

Ari Emanuel's business ventures

In 2013, Endeavor acquired IMG for $2.4 billion with Silver Lake backing the deal, resulting in Silver Lake holding a 51% stake in the agency while Emanuel and partners retained 47%. The estimated current value of WME-IMG is around $10 billion, making Emanuel and Patrick's stakes worth approximately $450 million each. They also secured 10-year employment contracts with $10 million annual base salaries after the acquisition.

In 2017, an SEC filing revealed that Ari sold $160 million worth of his Endeavor equity. Additionally, Emanuel has been on Live Nation Entertainment's board of directors since September 2007. In 2013, he and Patrick Whitesell were named to Fortune's Businessperson of the Year list with Fortune recognizing Emanuel as a major player in the consolidating entertainment business.

In 2015, Emanuel invested $9.8 million in a Los Angeles home, which remains in his possession though it isn't his primary residence. During the same year, he purchased a property in Brentwood for $16.55 million. In 2018, Ari acquired his neighbor's property for $11.5 million with plans for a grand 1.25-acre compound but eventually abandoned the idea. He successfully sold the initial Brentwood house for $19.4 million but the gain was offset by a loss of around $4 million when he sold the second house for $6.5 million. In October 2020, Emanuel acquired a Beverly Hills home for $27.5 million from Edward Slatkin, the owner of boutique hotels like Shutters on the Beach and Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica. Slatkin had initially listed the property for $36 million.

Born on March 29, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois, Ari Emanuel grew up in suburban Wilmette. His family includes two brothers, one of whom is Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago, and the other is the renowned bioethicist Ezekiel Emanuel. Ari was previously married to Sarah Hardwick Addington, with whom he shares three sons. In July 2006, Emanuel attracted considerable media focus when he urged Hollywood to blacklist Mel Gibson, citing Gibson's anti-Semitic remarks during a DUI arrest. In May 2022, he married fashion designer Sarah Staudinger, founder of the Los Angeles label STAUD.

How many kids does Ari Emanuel have?

Ari Emanuel has four children: three sons and one daughter.

Who is Ari Emanuel's wife?

Fashion designer Sarah Staudinger is Ari Emanuel's wife.

Who is the CEO of WME IMG?

Ari Emanuel serves as the CEO/President of WME IMG.

