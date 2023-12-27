Name Anthony Scaramucci Net Worth $90 Million Gender Male DOB Jan 6, 1964 Age 59 Nationality United States of America Profession Entrepreneur, Writer

Anthony Scaramucci, also nicknamed "The Mooch," is an American writer and businessperson with a net worth of $90 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. You might remember him for his super short 11-day gig as Donald Trump's White House Communications Director in July 2017. Since then, the term "Scaramucci" has become a funny way to describe a really short period—like saying, "Only one Scaramucci until I'm on vacation!"

Before his White House job, Scaramucci was known for starting and co-managing SkyBridge Capital, an investment company. He has written a bunch of books and often talks about money stuff. You might catch him at events like the World Economic Forum in Switzerland or on CNBC. He's involved with groups like Warrior Gateway and The Brain Tumor Foundation and is part of advisory boards at Tufts University and Harvard Law School.

Fun fact: Scaramucci first supported Jeb Bush before the 2016 Presidential election.

Goldman Sachs

After getting his law degree, Scaramucci didn't practice. Instead, he headed back to New York City and landed a job at Goldman Sachs in 1989. He spent a year in the Investment Banking division before he was let go. Luckily, he got hired back just two months later but this time in Goldman's Equities division. By 1993, he had earned the title of Vice President in Goldman's Private Wealth Management division and stuck around until 1996.

In 1996, he decided to leave and, along with a Goldman colleague, started Oscar Capital Management. In 2001, they sold Oscar Capital Management to Neuberger Berman. Two years later, Lehman Brothers acquired Neuberger, and with that, Scaramucci became a managing director in Lehman's Investment Management division.

Anthony Scaramucci attends F4D's Sustainable Goals Banquet at The Pierre Hotel | Photo by Dave Kotinsky | Getty Images

SkyBridge Capital

In 1995, Anthony Scaramucci founded SkyBridge Capital, reaching a peak with over $7 billion in assets. However, by the end of 2022, due to some rough moves in cryptocurrency, SkyBridge's main fund dipped to $1.3 billion with a 40% negative return. Clients wanted to pull out 60% of the fund's capital. By April 2023, assets reportedly rebounded to $2 billion.

In 2009, Scaramucci launched the "SALT" Conference, a big event globally and annually in Las Vegas. He received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in 2011. SkyBridge also acquired the TV show, "Wall Street Week" in 2014.

SkyBridge sale

On January 14, 2017, news broke that Anthony Scaramucci had struck a deal to sell SkyBridge to a Chinese bank. However, the sale hit roadblocks with regulatory delays and eventually collapsed. If the SkyBridge sale had gone through, Anthony Scaramucci could have gained between $100 million and $750 million, depending on the final deal price and his share in the company.

Here's an interesting twist: the timing of the potential sale coincided with Scaramucci's stint in the Trump White House. When he left the White House after just 11 days, he lost a valuable tax benefit known as a "certificate of divestiture." This rule allows individuals selling assets before taking a government job to benefit from a favorable tax rate. Using the lowest estimate of $100 million from the potential sale, this tax rule would have saved Scaramucci $24 million as he would have paid $15 million in taxes instead of $39 million.

White House stint

In May 2016, when Donald Trump emerged as the leading candidate, Anthony Scaramucci joined the Trump Finance Committee. After Trump's victory in November 2016, Scaramucci was appointed to Trump's Presidential Transition Team Executive Committee. His role as Director of Communications for President Trump lasted precisely 10 days in July 2017.

NY Mets investment

In 2012, Anthony Scaramucci, along with a group of investors (which included comedian Bill Maher), had the chance to buy 4% stakes in the NY Mets for $20 million each. Fast forward to 2020, billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen bought the Mets for a whopping $2.4 billion. Once the debt was taken out of the equation, the equity investor's share of the sale was approximately $2 billion. This means that Anthony's 4% stake ended up being around $80 million.

In 2010, Celebrity Net Worth initially estimated Anthony Scaramucci's net worth at $40 million. Scaramucci's representatives sent a legal challenge, suggesting his actual net worth might be lower. In 2008, Scaramucci claimed his net worth was $80 million in a CNBC interview. In August 2017, Scaramucci's leaked financial disclosure showed $85 million in liquid assets. He also had assets like real estate and a stake in the New York Mets. The disclosure mentioned three mortgages with total liabilities ranging from $2.5 million to $7 million.

Anthony Scaramucci attends the 2023 Forbes Iconoclast Summit at Pier 60 | Photo by Taylor Hill | Getty Images

Anthony Scaramucci's first marriage was to Lisa Miranda, and they separated in 2011 after 23 years, finalizing their divorce in 2014. His second marriage is with Deidre Ball, who used to work in investor relations for SkyBridge Capital until Scaramucci's departure from the firm.

How did Anthony Scaramucci make his money?

From 1989 to 1996, Anthony Scaramucci worked at Goldman Sachs in different divisions. After leaving, he founded Oscar Capital Management and later, in 2005, started the investment firm SkyBridge Capital.

Is Scaramucci a lawyer?

Anthony Scaramucci credits his time at Harvard Law School for launching his finance career. Although he holds a law degree, he didn't practice law and jumped straight into a role at Goldman Sachs after graduating.

Did Anthony Scaramucci invest in FTX?

Scaramucci is one of many investors facing massive losses from FTX's downfall.