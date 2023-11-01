Name Andy Serkis Net Worth $18 million Gender Male DOB Apr 20, 1964 Age 59 years Nationality British Profession Actor, voice actor, author, director, producer

Also Read: What Is ‘The Hunger Games’ Star Josh Hutcherson’s Net Worth?

Known for parts in "The Batman" and "Black Panther," as well as his CGI renditions in "Planet of the Apes" and "Lord of the Rings" franchises, British actor, producer, and director Andy Serkis has earned an $18 million net worth. He is famous for playing Gollum in "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" using CGI motion capture, and using the same tech for bringing Caesar to life in "Planet of the Apes." Apart from that he lent his voice to Captain Haddock in "The Adventures of Tintin," and Supreme Leader Snoke in "Star Wars."

Apart from his achievements on the silver screen, Serkis is also known for his work behind the camera as the director for "Mowgli," in which he also voiced the character of Baloo. He is now reportedly working on an on-screen adaptation of George Orwell's 1984.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Serkis (@andyserkis)

Also Read: OJ Simpson's Fall From Grace Was as Spectacular as His Rise to NFL Stardom; Here's His Net Worth

Acting has been the main source of income for Serkis, who became famous for his role as Gollum in the Lord of the Rings movies, where he used CGI technology and his expressions, to bring the character to life on the screen. He also played Gollum in The Hobbit films and earned $1 million for it. Besides acting, he has also started himself as a director and is working on more projects.

Image Source: Andy Serkis arrives at the global premiere of "Luther: The Fallen Sun" /Mike Marsland/WireImage

Also Read: What Is 'Star Wars' Actor John Boyega's Net Worth?

After success in "Lord of the Rings," he took on the lead role in "King Kong" in 2005. Subsequently, he portrayed the ape Caesar in the "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" series, further highlighting his CGI expertise. Serkis also displayed his acting skills in live-action roles, like playing a serial killer in "Longford" in 2006.

Image Source: Andy Serkis attends the "Avatar: The Way Of Water" world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square / Lia Toby/Getty Images

As for real estate, Serkis is known for getting into a dispute regarding renovations at his North London residence in 2016. He wanted to build a new house with a basement, solar panels, and a study, but his neighbors opposed it, especially the part about tearing down the current brick property. The neighbors were concerned about noise, construction vehicles, and privacy issues. This disagreement continued into 2017, with the neighbors arguing that the new structure was too big for the area and would harm the lane and nearby trees.

Andy Serkis, born on April 20, 1964, in Ruislip Manor, Middlesex, England, was brought up by an Armenian gynecologist and an English teacher. He often vacationed in the Middle East with his siblings. In 2002, Serkis exchanged vows with actress Lorraine Ashbourne, and together they have three children, all of whom followed in their parents' footsteps and became actors.

Image Source: Andy Serkis at BBC Radio 2 studios promoting 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' / Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Serkis isn't just commercially successful but has also earned critical acclaim and awards, including an Empire Award, two Saturn Awards, a BAFTA award, and even a Daytime Emmy Award. He was also nominated for a Golden Globe.

Which actor made the most money from Lord of the Rings?

Andy Serkis is the most successful 'Lord Of The Rings’ actor, even without his 'Hobbit’ millions.

Is Andy Serkis underrated?

Andy Serkis is the most recognized and acclaimed motion capture performer and at the same time a severely underrated actor.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Marriage With Imran Khan to Production and Screenwriting: Jemima Khan's Journey and Net Worth

What Is Soccer Player Karim Benzema's Net Worth?