Anderson Cooper, the American journalist and political commentator best known for appearing on CNN for the past two decades, has earned a net worth of $50 million. His journalistic career began with a daring journey to cover the student protests in Myanmar back in 1990. He later became a known face owing to his show "Anderson Cooper 360°" on CNN, and his reportage on the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina.

Anderson Cooper attends The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue on September 15, 2022 in New York City/Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Anderson Cooper's wealth is primarily derived from his career in journalism, as he earns a hefty annual paycheck as the host of his renowned show on CNN. Apart from that he also contributed to other outlets including CBS, and has authored books, including a memoir about his life away from the camera.

Cooper's impressive annual salary of $12 million for hosting "Anderson Cooper 360°" reflects his stature as a leading news anchor.

In addition to his work in journalism, Cooper has ventured into other projects, such as co-authoring books and hosting talk shows. Notably, he co-authored the book "The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son on Life, Love, and Loss" with his late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, and "Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty" with Katherine Howe.

Furthermore, he embarked on a national tour with Andy Cohen, co-hosting a conversational stage show called "AC2." Cooper briefly hosted a nationally syndicated talk show, "Anderson Live," in 2011, although it only ran for two seasons due to low ratings.

Anderson Cooper has invested in real estate with a beach house in Trancoso, Brazil, and a renovated former firehouse in New York City's Greenwich Village. The firehouse is a historic four-floor structure spread over an area of 8,240 square feet.

Year Earning 2021 $35 Million 2022 $45 Million 2023 $50 Million

Platform Followers Instagram 4 Million followers Facebook 986,000 followers Twitter 9.6 Million Followers

Cooper came out in 2012 and made history as the first openly gay person to moderate a presidential debate in 2016. He moderated the second presidential election debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and remains a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and acceptance.

Anderson Cooper visits 'Andy Cohen Live' on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, live from the SiriusXM Studios on September 22, 2021 in New York City/Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Throughout his journalism career, Cooper has earned numerous accolades, including an Emmy Award for his coverage of Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, a Peabody Award for his reporting on Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and two Emmys in 2011 for his coverage of Haiti. He also received the GLAAD Media Award in 2013 for his contributions to LGBTQ+ representation in the media.

How did Anderson Cooper's journalism career begin?

Anderson Cooper's journalism career began when he worked as a fact-checker for Channel One and embarked on a daring mission to Myanmar.

What is Anderson Cooper's annual salary?

Anderson Cooper earns an annual salary of $12 million as the host of "Anderson Cooper 360°."

What are Anderson Cooper's notable achievements in journalism?

Anderson Cooper's coverage of Princess Diana's funeral, Hurricane Katrina, and Haiti, remain the highlights of his career.

