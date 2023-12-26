Name Amanda Peet Net Worth $100 Million Source of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth January 11, 1972 Age 51 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice Actor

The American actress Amanda Peet boasts a net worth of $100 million, which includes combined wealth with her husband, producer David Benioff. Besides acting, Peet has co-written a children's book, "Dear Santa, Love, Rachel Rosenstein," and a play, "Our Very Own Carlin McCullough." Moreover, she was voted one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in the World in 2000.

Peet appeared in "The Larry Sanders Show" before her film debut in "Animal Room" and a stint on "Law and Order." In the late '90s, she took on indie films like "One Fine Day" and "She's the One" alongside stars like George Clooney and Jennifer Aniston. Her work in the critically acclaimed film "Playing by Heart" made her quite popular.

Between 1999 and 2001, the actress played the lead role in "Jack & Jill" and appeared in "Seinfeld." While "Simply Irresistible" didn't do well, she saw great success with "The Whole Nine Yards" in 2000, earning award nominations. In 2001, Peet starred as a psychologist and the romantic interest of Jason Biggs in "Saving Silverman" and featured in the well-received "Igby Goes Down."

A year later, she appeared alongside Ben Affleck in "Changing Lanes" and played Ashley Judd's sister in "High Crimes" with Morgan Freeman. A significant breakthrough came in 2003 with "Something's Gotta Give," which performed well at the box office. Peet starred in the acclaimed psychological horror "Identity" in 2003 and reprised her role in "The Whole Ten Yards" in 2004.

Despite the show's cancellation, Peet's TV stint in "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" garnered praise. In 2009, she starred in the blockbuster "2012," followed by roles in "Please Give" and "Gulliver's Travels." She is known to be the voice behind characters in "Quantum Quest: A Cassini Space Odyssey." She also received acclaim for her role in the HBO series "Togetherness" and played a recurring role in "Brockmire" until 2020.

In 2006, Peet and her husband David Benioff acquired a property near Sunset Boulevard for $4.625 million. The residence spans 4,340 square feet and features Mediterranean-style architecture. The outdoor area includes a pool and a spa, complemented by tall trees. The couple also owns a property in New York City.

Peet was born on January 11, 1972, in New York City. Her mother was a social worker and her father was a corporate lawyer. At the age of 13, she enrolled in HB Studio's teen acting program. She attended Friends Seminary and graduated from Columbia University with a degree in American history.

On September 30, 2006, Pete married screenwriter David Benioff, son of former Goldman Sachs CEO and chairman Stephen Friedman. The couple has three children and they reside in Manhattan and Beverly Hills.

What made Amanda Peet famous?

Amanda Peet's portrayal of Jill St. Claire in The Whole Nine Yards (2000) helped her rise to stardom.

Is Amanda Peet married?

Peet is married to American screenwriter David Benioff, with whom she has three children.

What is Amanda Peet's net worth?

Amanda Peet has an estimated net worth of $100 million, which includes combined wealth with her husband, producer David Benioff.

