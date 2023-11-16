Name Seth Green Net Worth $40 Million Sources of Income Acting, Comedy, Producing Gender Male Date of Birth February 8, 1974

The popular American voice artist, actor, and producer Seth Green is best known for his role in the comedy-drama film "The Hotel New Hampshire," his role in the "Austin Powers" series, and as the voice of Chris Griffin on the animated TV show "Family Guy." Green has always been part of comedy movies and was seen in many comedy films throughout the 1980s. As of 2023, the actor's net worth is around $40 million.

Seth Green | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Sagliocco

Along with earning accolades and recognition, Green has made a fortune working in the entertainment industry. He reportedly received $100,000 per episode for his voice role in the famous comedy series, "The Family Guy." This means that that actor got around $2 million per annum from his role in this series alone.

Seth Green's career

Green started his journey in the mid-80s with movies like "Billions for Boris" and "The Hotel New Hampshire." He was soon seen in "Can't Buy Me Love," where he appeared as the younger brother of Patrick Dempsey's character. During this period he was also seen in movies like Woody Allen's "Radio Days," "My Stepmother Is an Alien," and "Big Business." This is around the time when he bagged the role of Dr. Evil's son, Scott in the "Austin Powers" series. After some success, he went on to appear in many commercials and gained recognition for appearing in a Jello-O Gelatin Pops ad.

Green has also appeared in projects like, "The Wonder Years," "Beverly Hills, 90210," "The X-Files," "The Byrds of Paradise," "The Facts of Life," "Step by Step," and "Free Spirit." He later ventured into the world of voice acting when he got the opportunity to voice the character of Chris in the animated sitcom "Family Guy." In 2005, he came up with his show on Adult Swim called "Robot Chicken." He co-created the series along with Matthew Senreich and features as the titular character's voice.

Seth Green | Getty Images | Araya Doheny

Seth Benjamin Gesshel-Green was born on February, 9,1974 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was born to parents Barbara and Herbert Green and was raised alongside his sister Kaela. He grew up in a Jewish family and later changed his name to Seth Benjamin Green.

Seth Green got engaged to Clare Grant who is also an actress. The pair tied the knot in May 2010. The couple has been seen together in many TV shows and movies like, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Changeland," and "Robot Chicken."

- Annie Awards: Winner in 2009 for "Robot Chicken: Star Wars Episode II," winner in 2011 for "Robot Chicken: Star Wars III" and winner in 2008 for "Robot Chicken: Star Wars."

- Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominated in 2022, 2021, and 2020,2019 for "Robot Chicken," and winner in 2018 for "Robot Chicken."

- Teen Choice Awards: Nominated in 2005, for "Be Cool," nominated in 2002 for "Greg the Bunny", and nominated in 2000 for "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"

- Young Artist Awards: Nominated in 1992 for "Good & Evil", Winner in 1989 for "The Facts of Life"

- Chlotrudis Awards: Nominated in 2004 for "Party Monster."

- Fangoria Chainsaw Awards: Nominated in 2000 for "Idle Hands."

- The Webby Awards: Nominated in 2020 for "Shazam!."

- Online Film & Television Association: Nominated in 2009 for "Robot Chicken."

- Behind the Voice Actors Awards: Nominated in 2016 for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," nominated in 2015 for "Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.," winner in 2017 for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and winner in 2013 for "Mass Effect 3."

- NAVGTR Awards: Nominated in 2007 for "Family Guy."

Instagram 1.2 Million Followers Twitter 1.3 Million Followers

Seth Green, Clare Grant | Getty Images | David Livingston

Is Seth Green still in "Family Guy"?

No, Seth Green reportedly left the Fox series "Family Guy" in 2023 because of the writers' strike.

Who plays Dr Evil's son?

Seth Green plays Dr Evil's son, Scott in "Austin Powers."

What is Seth Green's Net Worth?

Seth Green has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

Who is Seth Green married to?

Seth Green married Clare Grant in 2010.

