Patrick Dempsey's portrayal of Dr Derek Shepherd on "Grey's Anatomy" made many a heart skip a beat. His magnetic presence and timeless charm make him a true icon in the world of entertainment, earning him millions of admirers. Dempsey, an actor, producer, and accomplished race car driver, boasts a substantial net worth of $85 million.

Patrick Dempsey made a substantial impact on "Grey's Anatomy" appearing in an impressive 244 out of the series' 366 episodes. During his peak on the show, Dempsey commanded a salary of $350,000 per episode which translates to impressive earnings of approximately $8 million per season.

In 2007, Patrick Dempsey earned $5 million for his role in "Freedom Writers," and in the same year, he received a salary of $750,000 for his part in "Enchanted." His earnings took a significant leap in 2008 when he got $4 million for his role in "Made of Honor".

Patrick Dempsey is not just a screen star, he's also a auto-racing enthusiast. He owns Dempsey Racing and has co-owned the Vision Racing IndyCar Series team. His racing endeavors include prominent events like Rolex 24, Tecate SCORE Baja 1000, and the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In the 2006 Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race, Dempsey showed his competitive edge, securing a remarkable second place as a professional driver. Dempsey Racing also achieved success, claiming second place in the GTE Am class at the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans and a commendable third place in the LMP2 class during the 2012 American Le Mans Series. Patrick Dempsey's dedication to auto racing highlights his multifaceted talents and unwavering pursuit of excellence.

Patrick Dempsey once owned a stunning Malibu home above Zuma Beach, spanning 5,547 square feet with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This elegant residence featured a 20-foot by 20-foot central skylight, a formal living area with a fireplace, two offices, and reclaimed wide plank wood floors. Patrick and his wife bought this Malibu property in 2009 for $7 million and sold it to billionaire Sid Bass for $15 million in 2015.

In 1987, Patrick Dempsey married his manager, Rochelle Parker, who was 48 at the time, but they divorced in 1994. He married makeup artist and hairstylist Jillian Fink on July 31, 1999. They have three children together: a daughter named Talula, born on February 20, 2002, and twin sons, Darby and Sullivan, born on February 1, 2007. Although Jillian filed for divorce in January 2015, they reconciled by the end of the year.

In 1997, Dempsey's mother was diagnosed with cancer and she passed away in 2014 after several recurrences. To honor her memory and support others facing cancer, he established the Patrick Dempsey Center at Central Maine Medical Center. In 2009, he organized the first Dempsey Challenge, which raised $1 million with the participation of 3,500 walkers, runners, and cyclists.

In 1987, Dempsey's performance in "Can't Buy Me Love" earned him a Young Artist Award. His outstanding contributions to "Grey's Anatomy" resulted in him securing two People's Choice Awards for Favorite Male TV Star in 2007 and 2008, as well as one for Favorite TV Drama Actor in 2015. In 2007, he also shared a Screen Actors Guild Award with his fellow cast members.

Patrick's talent was further acknowledged with Online Film & Television Association awards. He received the award for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for "Will & Grace" in 2001 and Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for "Once and Again" in 2002. In 2005, Dempsey's irresistible charm and appeal led to his inclusion as the #2 ranked "Sexiest Men Alive" by "People" magazine, and he maintained his presence on the list the following year.

What did Patrick Dempsey do to get kicked off of "Grey's Anatomy"?

Former executive producer James D. Parriott said that there were "HR issues", adding that "he sort of was terrorizing the set".

Does Patrick Dempsey have a daughter?

Yes, he has one daughter named, Talula Fyfe Dempsey.

Who did Patrick Dempsey have a relationship with?

Patrick and Jillian Dempsey started dating back in 1994 and is currently married to her.