Name Danny Masterson Net Worth $8 million Gender Male Date of Birth Mar 13, 1976 Age 47 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Disc jockey, Businessperson, Model, Restaurateur

American actor Danny Masterson was recently sentenced by a Los Angeles Superior Court to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women. Masterson's most prominent role was portraying Hyde in the popular sitcom "That '70s Show," featuring in all 200 episodes from 1998 to 2006. In a recent development, his wife actress Bijou Phillips with whom he shares a combined net worth of $8 million has filed for divorce from him.

Image Source: Danny Masterson speaks during a Launch Event for Netflix "The Ranch: Part 3" / Anna Webber/Getty Images

Danny Masterson acted in many movies before his television success with "That '70s Show" which brought him name and fame. These acting roles were his primary sources of income. In 2007 Masterson appeared as Steve in the movie "Smiley Face" and in 2008, he featured in "Yes Man" as Rooney. Both these movies earned substantially in box office sales worldwide. In April 2009, the video release of "Yes Man" as Rooney resulted in sales totaling $30,810,000. In June 2016, the video release of "Urge," where Danny Masterson played the role of Neal, resulted in sales amounting to $232,040. Additionally, outside of "That '70s Show," Masterson gained recognition for his role in the Netflix series "The Ranch" from where he was fired amid allegations of sexual assault. Masterson also pursued a DJ career under the pseudonym 'DJ Mom Jeans.' Danny Masterson is also a businessman, model, and restaurateur.

Image Source: Danny Masterson during "That 70s Show" Series Wrap Party / Michael Tran/Getty Images

Danny Masterson's assets

In 2007, Masterson sold a home on Holly Mont Drive in Los Angeles for $1.595 million. He originally purchased it in 1998 for $560,000 after landing his "That '70s Show" role. He invested in other properties, including apartments. In 2003, he bought an LA apartment, later selling it to Laura Prepon for $165,000. Masterson's Hollywood Hills home was linked to his ongoing legal case. By 2020, he resided in Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara County, while renting his Hollyridge Drive home, purchased for $2.995 million in 2007. He used this home to secure a $3.3 million bond after his arrest in June 2020 on rape charges.

Image Source: Actor Danny Masterson attended the 8th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic / Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

Danny Masterson's personal life

Daniel Peter Masterson was born on March 13, 1976, in Long Island, New York. He grew up in Garden City and East Williston, where he entered the entertainment industry at a very young age. At just four years old, he established himself as a child model, featuring in magazine articles and commercials. In 2005, he initiated a relationship with Bijou Phillips, who is also affiliated with the Church of Scientology. After getting engaged in 2009, Masterson and Phillips tied the knot in 2011. Their first child was born in 2014. It's worth noting that Bijou's father is John Phillips, the lead singer of the "Mamas & the Papas".

Masterson has faced allegations of rape, harassment, and stalking between 2017 and 2020 resulting in litigations. His wife, Phillips defended him during that period. However, Phillips recently filed for divorce from Masterson after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women.

FAQs

Is Danny Masterson married?

Danny is married to Actress and model Bijou Phillips who recently filed for divorce signaling the end of their 12-year marriage.

What shows has Danny Masterson done?

Masterson has played Steven Hyde in "That '70s Show", as Jameson “Rooster” Bennett in "The Ranch," and as Milo Foster in "Men at Work."

Why is Bijou Phillips divorcing Danny Masterson?

Phillips, 43, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce and is seeking spousal support and legal fees, according to the filing.

