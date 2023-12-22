Name Mario Van Peebles Net Worth $12 Million Sources of Income Acting, Production Gender Male Date of Birth January 15, 1957 Age 66 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Director, Film Producer, Television Director, Screenwriter, Television Producer

Mario Van Peebles is best known for his performance in the 1986 American war drama film "Heartbreak Ridge." He has directed popular films such as "Panther," "Hard Luck," and "Armed." His television credits include series like "Bloodline," "Damages," and "Superstition." As of 2023, Mario's net worth is $12 million.

Mario Van Peebles

Mario's primary sources of income include his career as an actor, film producer, and director. He began his acting career in 1968 with a debut on "One Life to Live." His breakout moment arrived in 1971 when he featured in "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," a groundbreaking film credited with influencing the creation of the Blaxploitation genre, marking the beginning of a significant era in Mario's career.

In 1981, he played the lead role in the short-lived series "The Sophisticated Gents." He was then cast into Francis Ford Coppola's "The Cotton Club" in 1985 and secured his first leading role in "Rappin'," portraying Rappin' John Hood. He produced "Delivery Boys," "South Bronx Heroes," and the dramatic TV film, "Children of the Night." He even contributed to Clint Eastwood's "Heartbreak Ridge," gaining even more prominence.

In 1988, Mario not only played the lead in the detective show "Sonny Spoon" but also marked his directorial debut with an episode in the series. He went on to direct shows like "Top of the Hill" and "Wiseguy." He continued his acting career with projects like the TV film "Blue Bayou" and "In Living Color."

In 1991, Mario directed "Malcolm Takes a Shot" and achieved widespread recognition with his feature film directorial debut, "New Jack City." He then directed "Baadasssss!" in 2003, a docudrama depicting the making of his father's film. Later, he directed, produced, and acted in projects like "Redemption Road" in 2010, "All Things Fall Apart" in 2011, and "We the Party" in 2012. He also contributed to the creation of "Superstition" and "Bloodline" in 2017.

Mario Van Peebles was born in Mexico on January 15, 1957, to actress and photographer Maria and director, writer, and actor Melvin Van Peebles. He attended Columbia University, where he majored in economics.

Mario was married to actress Lisa Vitello, with whom he had two children, including rapper-actor and producer Mandela. He later married yoga instructor Chitra Sukhu and had three children with her.

Actor Mario Van Peebles

FAQs

What is Mario Van Peebles famous for?

Mario Van Peebles is known for his performance in the movie "Heartbreak Ridge" and the 1988 series "Sonny Spoon."

Which movies did Mario Van Peebles direct?

He has directed popular movies like "New Jack City," "Baadasssss!," "Love Kills," and "All Things Fall Apart."

Is Mario Van Peebles an only child?

Mario Van Peebles has two siblings, Megan Van Peebles and Max Van Peebles.

