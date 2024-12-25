'Antiques Roadshow' expert issues warning as guest brings an item that has been 'illegally altered'

The expert estimated that if the item was authentic, it would have been 10 times more in value.

Over the years, "Antiques Roadshow" has uncovered some of the most fascinating artifacts in history. However, there have been times when guests and experts on the show courted controversy. One such incident involved Alastair Dickenson coming across an "illegally altered" silver dish. The guest who had no idea about the history of the item was nearly floored in the end.

The friendly expert who regularly appears on the BBC program was evaluating valuable items at Buckfast Abbey back in 2019 when he came across something very interesting.

There is a story about love and persecution behind this ‘over the top' Russian tea set as #AntiquesRoadshow expert Alastair Dickenson finds out @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/QYz1YwApiV — Antiques Roadshow (@BBC_ARoadshow) May 6, 2018

One of the guests had brought a gold and silver dish with no background information. Taking a close look at the item, the expert said, “You’ve got here a pretty spectacular silver-gilt dish, where did you get it from?”

The guest explained that he came across the item in an online marketplace and bought it without thinking much. "I sort of dabble a little bit with silver and things and this was one of the things that came up and I’ve had it now for four to six months," the guest explained.

Analyzing the item further, Alastair explained that the dish had some distinct features that tell a lot about the item. “If we turn it over, it’s got some marks here on the back which have all got crosses right through them," he said.

Screenshot showing the expert pointing to the marking (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow)

He then asked the guest if he knew anything about the markings. The owner said that he had no idea about anything and hoped that the expert would be able to tell him everything.

Looking at the item closely, the expert pointed out that one of the marks of the dish denoted the letter F. He explained that the marking signified that an original dish like this one would have been made around 1761. However, the one that the guest had brought wasn't an original artifact and it had been altered to try and pass it off as an original artifact.

Screenshot showing the markings (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow)

“It’s gone to the London assay office and been put in front of the Antique Plate Committee, which is the adjudicating body that makes opinions officially on all things of a suspect nature,” the expert said.

“And this was thought to be an illegal piece of silver, that’s why it was sent,” he added. The new information left the guest gobsmacked as he must have been expecting some good news from the show.

Screenshot showing the expert talking to the guest (Image source: Facebook/Antiques Roadshow)

The guest further added that the dish must have been created in the 19th century from something much simpler like a large meat dish or a salver that was converted into a hubcap shape. The expert said that the change was deemed to be an "illegal alteration.”

“So in order to make it legal, they cross out the marks, but they (Antique Plate Committee) re-mark it,” the expert added. Astonishingly, he estimated that the dish was altered quite recently, 2018 to be precise, which left the guest bewildered.

The unnamed guest had shared that he paid £800 (~$1,004) for the dish. The expert estimated that the current value of the item could be between £700 (~$879) and £1000 (~$1,255).

While the guest was disappointed, it took a turn for the worse when the expert revealed the original dish's value. "If this was genuine, we'd be looking at ten times that," exclaimed Alastair.

The guest then jokingly asked if there was any way to just "rub off" those marks and restore their value.