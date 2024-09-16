ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Man who faked heart attack to avoid paying bills at 20 restaurants was finally caught for 'his theatrics'

Since only a small amount of money was involved in each incident, they were considered "minor crimes".
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Cover image source: rawpixel.com on Freepik | Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash
Cover image source: rawpixel.com on Freepik | Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash

A serial dine and dasher in Spain was finally caught after trying to fool a restaurant. The 50-year-old Lithuanian man had a history of faking heart attacks to avoid paying the bill. Aidas J was caught in Alicante as he attempted to leave the restaurant without settling the bill and pretending to be unwell. It was his 20th attempt when he was arrested, but he still managed to dupe the system.

 

Aidas lived in Alicante, Spain. By the time he was arrested in 2023, he had scammed 20 eateries in the area by refusing to pay the bill. According to Spain’s EFE news agency, he would often dramatically clutch his chest and fall on the floor to escape the bill. As per his modus operandi, he would order multiple items on the menu before putting on a stellar performance.

On his 20th attempt, the conman was dressed in designerwear and started with a Russian Salad, along with multiple glasses of whiskey, which was his usual, as per the news outlet. For the main course, he ordered entrecote or lobster, followed by more whiskey. After the hearty meal, he was presented with a bill of $36.75.

Representative image | Freepik | image by peoplecreations
Representative image | Freepik | image by peoplecreations

At first, Aidan tried to sneak out of the restaurant. However, the restaurant's manager Moisés Doménech, told EFE that a colleague noticed him attempting to dine and dash and caught him. The conman then made the excuse that he had forgotten his wallet and had to go to his hotel room to retrieve it. 

However, the restaurant staff did not let him leave until he paid up. This is when the performance began. The manager described that the man dramatically threw himself to the ground and pretended to have a heart attack.

Doménech told the Sun US, “It was very theatrical, he pretended to faint and slumped himself down on the floor.” Despite his convincing act, the restaurant staff was not phased and they immediately called the police.

 

When the police arrived the officers immediately recognised the man. The Alicante National Police spokesperson confirmed to the Spanish news outlet that the man was indeed a repeat offender. The official added that he was arrested multiple times in Alicante and his modus operandi was the same in all incidents. 

One of the officers who previously arrested Aidas said that he always smiles after seeing the police as he doesn't care about spending a few days in jail before his short trial in front of a judge. “He sees himself unpunished,” he says EFE news agency.

This is because since only a small amount of money was involved in each incident, they were considered "minor crimes". Thus, the man knew he would get off easy despite being arrested. After this incident, he was jailed for 42 days as he refused to pay two fines, The Sun reported.

Representative Image | Freepik | Image by rawpixel.com
Representative Image | Freepik | Image by rawpixel.com

However, restaurant owners had understood that the man was playing the system. Apart from sharing his image with a warning, owners at the time were also planning to file a joint complaint to possibly lock the man behind bars for two years.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Man who faked heart attack to avoid paying bills at 20 restaurants was finally caught for 'his theatrics'
NEWS
Man who faked heart attack to avoid paying bills at 20 restaurants was finally caught for 'his theatrics'
Since only a small amount of money was involved in each incident, they were considered "minor crimes".
3 hours ago
Antiques Roadshow tells guest his dress from the '80s is worth $7,500 as it belonged to a Hollywood icon
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow tells guest his dress from the '80s is worth $7,500 as it belonged to a Hollywood icon
The dress from the 'Sultan of Sequins' had much more value than what the owner expected.
23 hours ago
12-year-old boy emails Costco CEO asking to help with fundraiser. He made sure to 'do whatever it takes'
COSTCO
12-year-old boy emails Costco CEO asking to help with fundraiser. He made sure to 'do whatever it takes'
Grant Cerwin sent an email to Craig Jelinek asking if Costco could donate one of the famous 93-inch teddy bears for his middle school fundraiser in LA.
1 day ago
Airline mistakenly sells tickets for as little as $1.30 due to glitch and decided to honor the deal
NEWS
Airline mistakenly sells tickets for as little as $1.30 due to glitch and decided to honor the deal
The problem occurred across the airline's app and some booking platforms including a top website.
1 day ago
Generous stranger leaves waitress a $10,000 tip in a Michigan cafe and then she was fired a week later
NEWS
Generous stranger leaves waitress a $10,000 tip in a Michigan cafe and then she was fired a week later
While the restaurant claims it wasn't related to the tip, the waitress has a different story to tell
1 day ago
Billionaire Kim Kardashian wants to sell her 'dirty' Birkin bag for $70,000 and internet is losing it
NEWS
Billionaire Kim Kardashian wants to sell her 'dirty' Birkin bag for $70,000 and internet is losing it
"Seriously, how desperate are they for money?" a Reddit post said sharing the listing.
1 day ago
Man who kept collecting pennies for 45 years finally cashed them in for an incredible amount
NEWS
Man who kept collecting pennies for 45 years finally cashed them in for an incredible amount
A "gift from God," Otha Anders started collecting pennies after he found one lying on the ground.
2 days ago
Con artist steals over $100 million from Google and Facebook — all he did was send them random bills
NEWS
Con artist steals over $100 million from Google and Facebook — all he did was send them random bills
The companies and the world learned a valuable lesson of vetting email IDs before handing out money
2 days ago
NBA contest winner almost missed out on $1 million prize money — then Michael Jordan stepped in to help
NEWS
NBA contest winner almost missed out on $1 million prize money — then Michael Jordan stepped in to help
He got a check for $50,000 every year, for the next 20 years and pocketed $38,000 after taxes.
3 days ago
Charlie Sheen no longer cashing in on ‘Two and a Half Men’ reruns — it got worse after selling his rights
NEWS
Charlie Sheen no longer cashing in on ‘Two and a Half Men’ reruns — it got worse after selling his rights
Actor Charlie Sheen is most known for his role on syndicated tv show 'Two and a Half Men.' How much are reruns paying him?
3 days ago
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
NEWS
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
Jaime Siminoff, whose pitch was rejected by all but one shark, walked out without a deal. He returned to the show as a millionaire investor.
3 days ago
Antiques Roadshow guest who bought her Pokémon cards for $35 was stunned to find its worth today
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow guest who bought her Pokémon cards for $35 was stunned to find its worth today
"You know we're getting old when Pokemon is on Antiques Roadshow."
4 days ago
Massive data breach exposes credit card details of 1.7 million users — here’s what you should do
NEWS
Massive data breach exposes credit card details of 1.7 million users — here’s what you should do
The cyberattack on payment gateway provider Slim CD lasted for over a year.
4 days ago
Millionaire Kylie Jenner left an 'embarrassing' tip on her $500 dinner bill, server claims
NEWS
Millionaire Kylie Jenner left an 'embarrassing' tip on her $500 dinner bill, server claims
The server rated Gigi and Bella Hadid a perfect 10/10.
4 days ago
Walmart finds new way to track customers and it starts even before you buy something online
WALMART
Walmart finds new way to track customers and it starts even before you buy something online
The Digital Landscapes program of the retail giant will track and share consumer data with suppliers
4 days ago
Student takes flight to his college twice a week because apparently, it's cheaper than renting a house
NEWS
Student takes flight to his college twice a week because apparently, it's cheaper than renting a house
A Canadian student found a solution to save money on rent by super commuting to university from another city.
6 days ago
Woman mistakenly tips $7,112.98 for a Subway sandwich after typing her phone number for reward points
NEWS
Woman mistakenly tips $7,112.98 for a Subway sandwich after typing her phone number for reward points
She said that the payment screen must have switched while she was entering her phone number
6 days ago
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
NEWS
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
He made a whopping $195,000, doubling his life savings in under a minute.
6 days ago
Costco warns customers not to eat these 2 food items and return them ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Costco warns customers not to eat these 2 food items and return them ASAP for full refund
While no reactions were reported due to the two products, Costco is still urging people not to eat these products.
7 days ago
Woman has a theory why some restaurants give out free bread and chips and it makes a lot of sense
NEWS
Woman has a theory why some restaurants give out free bread and chips and it makes a lot of sense
The creator's consipiracy theory suggests restaurants try to trick people into spending more money.
7 days ago