Millionaire Jessica Chastain told to 'read the room' after blasting a budget airline over $15 refund

The heated exchange triggered mixed reactions from social media users before it was deleted.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Cover Image Source: Jessica Chastain attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Cover Image Source: Jessica Chastain attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Although people fighting to get a refund on their flight tickets for the most trivial reasons isn't entirely unheard of, it's the last thing one would expect from Hollywood stars worth millions. This is why people on social media didn't appreciate actress and film producer Jessica Chastain, who is worth $50 million, lashing out against American airline JetBlue over a refund that she felt was too low. Chastain shared a social media post about a recent JetBlue flight where her 'flight entertainment system' malfunctioned. When she got a $15 refund, she complained about it on X in a post that had been deleted. 

Jessica Chastain at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer
Jessica Chastain at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Here's What Went Down

As per TMZ, the actress and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo travelled on a 6-hour JetBlue flight, on their recent trip. During the flight,  Chastain's entertainment system didn't work, so she complained about it to the company's management.

According to PEOPLE, JetBlue's in-flight entertainment typically offers live TV, movies, and music. On its website, the airline boasts that it is the only "U.S. airline with seatback screens at every seat." Hence Chastain was upset when they fell short of providing this service. When the airline offered her a $15 refund, the “Molly’s Game” actress was outraged. As seen in the screenshot of Chastain's tweet, the actress complained that the refund was 1/100 of the $1,500 that she paid for the flight.

Jessica Chastain flames budget airline JetBlue on Twitter over a non functioning in flight entertainment system
byu/Colordesert inFauxmoi

 

“Strange that I paid that for your flight entertainment system that didn’t work for the duration of my 6hr flight, but I guess it was worth it for this $15 credit," she reportedly wrote in the now deleted post.

Following the post JetBlue apologized to Chastain on X, writing, “We’re sorry you’re disappointed, Jessica. Please send us a DM so we can look into this."

 

According to a follow-up post on the thread, Chastain did contact customer service as she shared screenshots of her chat with a JetBlue executive.

“I understand but I spent $1,500 on the flight and so did my husband. There should be some flight credit or something since I have a TrueBlue account and have been a loyal customer," Chastain wrote in response. 

However, the agent informed her that there was nothing more that they could do in this matter. This was followed by Chastain sharing the screenshots of the chat on X, lashing out further against the airline.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

 

Social Media Divided

Chastain's reaction and behavior weren't appreciated by users on social media. Many argued that a woman of her stature should have handled the situation better.  "She's an Oscar winner married to Italian royalty and she's dragging a budget airline?" wrote one user u/purplecoffeelady on Reddit. "Girl read the room? You’re a millionaire flying a budget airline," one person noted

"You shouldn't be surprised at how self-centered celebrities and people can be," another one added.

Comment
byu/Colordesert from discussion
inFauxmoi

 

However, some users did back the actress's argument." I know everyone’s dunking on Jessica Chastain, but low key, I think it’s good that a celebrity is complaining publicly," one user, @iamsimplymina wrote on X.  

Comment
byu/Colordesert from discussion
inFauxmoi

 

People on Reddit also agreed arguing that the airline had it coming anyway. "Nah I agree that airlines suck so much but I would probably put the tv not working as number 100 out of 100 reasons why airlines suck, personally" the OP u/Colordesert wrote on Reddit.

