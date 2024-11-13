ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

The weirdest 'Shark Tank' pitch involved person licking a cat and asking for $300,000 investment

The founders were praised for their confidence but the investors decided to back out.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the product and a "Shark Tank" judge trying it on (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing the product and a "Shark Tank" judge trying it on (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

It's natural to love pets and be completely captivated by furry friends, but at times people go too far to express their affection. The sharks on "Shark Tank" have seen hundreds of pitches since 2009, but rarely has one been as weird as the one from PDX Pet Design. Founders Tara and Jason O'Mara managed to shock the veteran investors with their product the "Licki Brush" which helps cat owners lick their pets without their tongues touching them.

Screenshot howing how disappointed Mark Cuban was (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot howing how disappointed Mark Cuban was (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

An Unusual Way to Bond With Cats 

The founders explained that their company makes a variety of products to improve a pet's life. The first product they demonstrated was "SHRU", an electronic cat toy that imitates the movements of smaller creatures on the floor. However, the weirdest product was the LICKI Brush, a tongue-shaped brush that lets pet owners lick their pets without making contact. 

Screenshot showing Tara and making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Tara and Jason O'Mara making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

“We looked at the fact that cats groom each other as a form of social bonding. There’s also evidence that your cat looks at you as a big cat, not a human,” Tara said during the pitch. "Well, with Licki brush, you don’t have to be left out anymore," she added. Tara then demonstrated how the brush works by putting it in her mouth and mimicking the way cats lick another cat.

Screenshot showing Tara demonstrate the Licki Brush (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Tara demonstrate the Licki Brush (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

All the 'sharks' started laughing hysterically and Mark Cuban told them to drop a mic after that pitch, while Kevin O’Leary commented that the cat Chestnut is now “psychologically disturbed.” However, Robert Herjavec was quite amused by the product. He even volunteered to use the product on another cat to see how it worked. He then stuck the Licki Brush in his mouth to caress a cat on national television.

Screenshot showing Robert Herjavec trying the Licki Brush (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Robert Herjavec trying the Licki Brush (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

While at the moment, Herjavec regretted what he did, saying “I hate myself so much right now," years later he told Entertainment Weekly that it wasn't his proudest moment on the show. 

 

A Bold Pitch

The O’Maras shared that they started the company with a Kickstarter campaign, raising $170,779. Before appearing on Shark Tank, Jimmy Kimmel shared a promo for their LICKI Brush on Twitter. 

 

On Shark Tank, the couple from Portland sought a $300,000 investment for 15% of their company, a demand that most sharks considered bold. When asked about the sales, the founders said they brought $250,000 in revenue from sales of Shru, and $52,000 in sales from the Licki Brush. While the Shru retailed for $119, the Licki Brush was priced at $19. Furthermore, they boldly projected that the company would achieve $180,000 in sales by the end of the year and they had five more designs in the pipeline at the time.

 

Despite the confidence, the sharks weren't amused and cited problems with the valuation and the sales to back out. But even without a Shark Tank deal, PDX Pet Design continued to operate and remained active on social media channels. However, they stopped posting revenue figures after the episode was aired and the five prototypes never made it to market.

 

Currently, the company's website is linked to an Amazon listing for the LICKI brush, but the retailer shows that the product is unavailable. The company also hasn't posted anything on social media since 2022.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' guest who brought old coin told it's the ‘holy grail’ of American coins and worth a fortune
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest who brought old coin told it's the ‘holy grail’ of American coins and worth a fortune
The man also pushed his price up after learning about the true value and got down to negotiating.
5 hours ago
Costco recalls 80,000 pounds of butter — all because it didn't mention an obvious ingredient on label
COSTCO
Costco recalls 80,000 pounds of butter — all because it didn't mention an obvious ingredient on label
Previously, Costco has been forced to recall meat products because of the threat posed by listeria.
6 hours ago
Home Depot customer who used self-checkout 'chased' outside over receipt — he spent $2 on a sharpie
NEWS
Home Depot customer who used self-checkout 'chased' outside over receipt — he spent $2 on a sharpie
The man was commenting on an article about the same and expressed shock at the practice.
8 hours ago
The weirdest 'Shark Tank' pitch involved person licking a cat and asking for $300,000 investment
NEWS
The weirdest 'Shark Tank' pitch involved person licking a cat and asking for $300,000 investment
The founders were praised for their confidence but the investors decided to back out.
9 hours ago
Best Buy customer carries $3,200 worth of items — all because he was told to pay 11 cents extra for a bag
NEWS
Best Buy customer carries $3,200 worth of items — all because he was told to pay 11 cents extra for a bag
Several people supported the store's policy that is aimed at reducing plastic pollution.
1 day ago
Customer walks out of restaurant without paying the bill — tells waitress 'God will pay for this'
NEWS
Customer walks out of restaurant without paying the bill — tells waitress 'God will pay for this'
The customer first wrote a set of numbers on a paper, and the waitress thought it was her credit card number.
1 day ago
A Costco customer just tried to return a grill that's almost charred — and we are lost for words
COSTCO
A Costco customer just tried to return a grill that's almost charred — and we are lost for words
The varnish of the grill was charred and the dials had also been removed.
2 days ago
Starbucks charges Oklahoma couple $4,444 for two cups of coffee — then, blames the customers for it
NEWS
Starbucks charges Oklahoma couple $4,444 for two cups of coffee — then, blames the customers for it
The couple even had to cancel their trip because of the delay in receiving a refund.
2 days ago
An all-you-can-eat restaurant ends up with $80,000 debt — forced to close because people ate too much
NEWS
An all-you-can-eat restaurant ends up with $80,000 debt — forced to close because people ate too much
The restaurant had to shut down in just two weeks after the promotional offer was introduced.
3 days ago
Two Florida women win huge $4 million lottery on the same day — they were just half a mile apart
NEWS
Two Florida women win huge $4 million lottery on the same day — they were just half a mile apart
The two stores where the women bought tickets are just a seven-minute walk apart.
3 days ago
Three sisters inherited a rare coin from their late brother — they soon realized it was worth a fortune
NEWS
Three sisters inherited a rare coin from their late brother — they soon realized it was worth a fortune
The coin carries a rare anomaly which makes it even more valuable for collectors.
4 days ago
Woman returns $500 cash she found in Costco parking lot — but some people warned her against this
COSTCO
Woman returns $500 cash she found in Costco parking lot — but some people warned her against this
Some users did praise the woman for her ethical conduct and said that she would be rewarded one way or the other.
5 days ago
Someone bought a Louis Vuitton-style handbag for $63,000 — it is 'smaller than a grain of salt'
NEWS
Someone bought a Louis Vuitton-style handbag for $63,000 — it is 'smaller than a grain of salt'
The tiny bag comes along with a microscope that has a digital display for the buyer to see their purchase.
5 days ago
Family Feud contestant’s wild answer about Popeye’s favorite food wins her an unexpected $10,000
NEWS
Family Feud contestant’s wild answer about Popeye’s favorite food wins her an unexpected $10,000
The popular restaurant chain replaced the reward in chicken with a cash prize later on.
5 days ago
Amazon’s new return policy change could see people buying from physical stores instead, says shopper
NEWS
Amazon’s new return policy change could see people buying from physical stores instead, says shopper
Several other consumers also admitted that the said changes were driving them away from Amazon.
6 days ago
Elderly man paid $1 million thinking he was talking to WWE star Alexa Bliss. It didn't end well.
NEWS
Elderly man paid $1 million thinking he was talking to WWE star Alexa Bliss. It didn't end well.
The man's son even moved the money to a safe account to stop him from sending more funds to the scammer.
6 days ago
Man finds wallet with $2,000 and returns it to owner. But he only cared about a piece of paper inside
NEWS
Man finds wallet with $2,000 and returns it to owner. But he only cared about a piece of paper inside
While the good Samaritan could only see the cash, a piece of paper turned out to be more valuable
6 days ago
California guy takes his late dad’s old baseball cards to auction. He was in for a massive surprise.
NEWS
California guy takes his late dad’s old baseball cards to auction. He was in for a massive surprise.
The cards were collected by his father for an entire lifetime even as he moved from one city to another.
7 days ago
Antiques Roadshow guest who brought a 'tiny box' told a mystery note inside makes it worth a fortune
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow guest who brought a 'tiny box' told a mystery note inside makes it worth a fortune
"That's quite a lot for a little box, isn't it?!" one of the guests exclaimed.
7 days ago
Pat Sajak is making a comeback as 'Wheel of Fortune' host this year, but there's a catch
NEWS
Pat Sajak is making a comeback as 'Wheel of Fortune' host this year, but there's a catch
Sajak is also set to hit the stage by starring in a play in Hawaii Theatre after his stint on TV.
7 days ago