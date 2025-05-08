ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' star Robert Herjavec loses his cool and yells at founders for ignoring his 'generous' offer

The founders of Surprise Ride had a deal but they failed to close it on time.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Robert Herjavec talking to the founders of Surprise Ride (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Investors on "Shark Tank" can be very ruthless with their criticism, and the likes of Kevin O'Leary could even leave entrepreneurs in tears. Getting an offer from sharks is the ultimate objective of the entire pitch and negotiation process, but the founders of 'Surprise Ride', Rosy and Donna Calif, managed to fumble an offer from Robert Herjavec. Things got so heated that Herjavec had to yell at the top of his lungs to let the ladies know that they had lost his offer. Following the drama, Kevin O'Leary labelled the two founders as the "legends of Shark Tank."

Screenshot showing the two sisters making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Rosy and Donna came into the Tank seeking $110,000 for 10% of their toy subscription company, Surprise Ride. They explained that mothers across the world face a big problem with their kids, who easily get bored with toys. Thus, they came up with the idea of building a monthly bundle of adventure that gets kids excited about learning.

Their subscription service, "Surprise Ride," delivers a box of interactive activities to kids every month to keep them busy. They explained that the company works with experts to curate new topics of learning, which gives the kids a good reason to put away video games.

Screenshot showing Donna handing out the boxes (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

While their answers were short of satisfactory, their $1.1 million valuation was upsetting to the Sharks. Daymond John became the first Shark to drop out as he felt it was too early for them to value the company that high. Kevin O’Leary followed John, saying that it would take millions of dollars more than the women had anticipated to scale the business at a sustainable rate. However, there was one Shark who was willing to bet on the young entrepreneurs. Herjavec made a move, saying that while he didn't agree with their idea of spending $40,000 on a marketing firm, he had faith that the sisters would figure it out. "I think you'll figure it out, so here's my offer to you. My offer is the offer that I feel comfortable with and the one that reflects the executional risk in the business. I'll give you the $110,000 for 25%," he said.

Screenshot showing Herjavec making his offer (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

But the women chose to ignore Herjavec and asked the other Sharks if they had any offers to make. Lori Greiner then jumped in, but only to share valuable advice. After her long speech, she told the entrepreneurs that she was leaving them disappointed. By then, Herjavec was already growing impatient. 

"Donna, she's out! I made you an offer. You don't have to address anything. Just say yes or no!" he said. The two entrepreneurs, yet again, ignored Herjavec and turned to Mark Cuban. Cuban asked them a question about their core competence, and their answer upset him.

"This was why my offer was so high. You don't live in the real world, you live in the world of theory, ladies!" Herjavec yelled from the other end of the panel. He then told the ladies that he was out as he had the time to think. "I made you a generous offer you but you gave me time to change my mind," he said.

Screenshots showing Herjavec being upset (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Thus, the entrepreneurs had to leave the show empty-handed. "You have become the legends of Shark Tank. You had a deal but you didn't close it. Now walk off into the sunset," O'Leary quipped in the end.

 

Following their appearance on "Shark Tank," Surprise Ride saw an uptick in their sales, and they soon hit the $1 million revenue target, according to Looper. This caught O'Leary's attention, who then went down to their office to make an offer. In a segment called "Beyond the Tank," O'Leary offered $50,000 in exchange for 2.5% equity and a 6% royalty until he recoups $150,000. 

 

This time, they were wise enough not to waste a Shark's time, and they accepted the offer.

